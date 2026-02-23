FB pixel

Corsight facial intelligence earns AI trust mark from independent UK standards body

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Corsight facial intelligence earns AI trust mark from independent UK standards body
 

Facial recognition specialist Corsight has received the AI Performance Mark of Trust from the British Standards Institution (BSI), following an independent assessment of its systems.

The certification means Corsight’s facial intelligence technology has met defined benchmarks for performance, accountability and governance. These areas are increasingly scrutinized as biometric systems are becoming integrated into law enforcement and public safety.

“Trust in AI is earned through evidence, not assertion,” says Corsight’s Chief Privacy Officer, Tony Porter. “Operational confidence, public trust, and investor confidence all depend on the same thing: rigorous, independent validation.”

The BSI review examined Corsight’s AI across multiple dimensions, including controlled dataset testing, bias and fairness checks, resilience under degraded data conditions, and lifecycle governance. The evaluation confirmed that the company’s performance claims were independently verified, rather than based on internal testing alone.

The certification adds to Corsight’s ISO 42001 accreditation for AI management systems and complements its ISO 27001 information security certification. Together, these frameworks align the company with emerging regulatory regimes such as the EU AI Act, which requires demonstrable compliance and risk controls for high-risk AI applications, including biometric identification.

For agencies deploying facial recognition, the certification provides external assurance that the technology has been tested against international standards. In policing, transportation, and critical infrastructure, where biometric systems are increasingly used to support operational decisions, independent validation offers standards that signal reliability, fairness and public accountability.

“Internal testing matters, but it must be stress-tested by credible third parties if organisations are to deploy facial intelligence at scale, in sensitive environments, with confidence,” Porter says.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

California bill requiring age checks for social media has strong support from Newsom

California looks set to impose legal age restrictions for social media, in keeping with the global trend to regulate the…

 

ICE use of commercial phone tracking tool draws congressional scrutiny

A group of Democratic lawmakers on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are pressing Department of Homeland Security…

 

Türkiye considers social media age checks, restrictions on handling children’s data

Türkiye wants to examine the data processing of major social media platforms, as identity verification and age restrictions are being…

 

Vietnam wants to tie citizens’ VNeID to social media accounts to cut identity fraud

Social media platforms are under the microscope in many countries as regulators consider and set age restrictions. In Southeast Asia,…

 

FaceTec pitches UR Codes to guard healthcare from fraud with biometrics and liveness

America’s healthcare sector has a major problem with identity fraud. The root cause of that problem, FaceTec argues in a…

 

Pakistan opens alternative national ID registration path to reach remaining 1.7%

Pakistan has introduced a temporary facility enabling citizens to obtain computerized national identity cards (CNICs) without presenting a computerized birth…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events