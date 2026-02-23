Corsight facial intelligence earns AI trust mark from independent UK standards body

Facial recognition specialist Corsight has received the AI Performance Mark of Trust from the British Standards Institution (BSI), following an independent assessment of its systems.

The certification means Corsight’s facial intelligence technology has met defined benchmarks for performance, accountability and governance. These areas are increasingly scrutinized as biometric systems are becoming integrated into law enforcement and public safety.

“Trust in AI is earned through evidence, not assertion,” says Corsight’s Chief Privacy Officer, Tony Porter. “Operational confidence, public trust, and investor confidence all depend on the same thing: rigorous, independent validation.”

The BSI review examined Corsight’s AI across multiple dimensions, including controlled dataset testing, bias and fairness checks, resilience under degraded data conditions, and lifecycle governance. The evaluation confirmed that the company’s performance claims were independently verified, rather than based on internal testing alone.

The certification adds to Corsight’s ISO 42001 accreditation for AI management systems and complements its ISO 27001 information security certification. Together, these frameworks align the company with emerging regulatory regimes such as the EU AI Act, which requires demonstrable compliance and risk controls for high-risk AI applications, including biometric identification.

For agencies deploying facial recognition, the certification provides external assurance that the technology has been tested against international standards. In policing, transportation, and critical infrastructure, where biometric systems are increasingly used to support operational decisions, independent validation offers standards that signal reliability, fairness and public accountability.

“Internal testing matters, but it must be stress-tested by credible third parties if organisations are to deploy facial intelligence at scale, in sensitive environments, with confidence,” Porter says.

Article Topics

biometric bias | biometric testing | biometrics | British Standards Institution | Corsight | facial recognition | ISO standards | responsible AI