Corsight first to complete BSI’s AI facial recognition trustworthiness evaluation

Corsight AI has completed an independent, standards-based evaluation of its facial recognition technology from the British Standards Institution (BSI). It is the first biometrics developer to undergo the audit and test, according to a company announcement.

BSI’s Algorithm Auditing & Dataset Testing service (AA&DT) analyzes the algorithms, models and datasets to verify that they are performing as represented by their provider to assure users and other stakeholders of the trustworthiness, safety and security of Corsight’s AI.

The test is based on ISO standards for Bias in AI systems and AI aided decision making (ISO/IEC TR 24027), Robustness for Neural Networks (ISO/IEC TR 24029-1), Assessment of machine learning Part 1 (ISO/IEC TS 4213), Information Technology, and Medical image-based modelling for 3D printing – Segmentation (ISO/IEC 3532-2).

As such, is confirms that Corsight’s facial recognition is compliant with the standards for guarding against AI bias and error rate differences based on race or gender, robustness against “unknown data,” and ensuring the reliability, transparency and ethical AI.

“At Corsight AI, we believe that trust in artificial intelligence must be earned through transparency, accountability, and rigorous external scrutiny,” says Tony Porter OBE QPM, CPO, Corsight AI and former UK Surveillance Camera Commissioner. “Our partnership with BSI — a globally respected certification body — has led us to become the first biometric company to undergo its Algorithm Auditing & Dataset Testing service (AA&DT). This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to the highest standards of performance, ethics, and reliability.”

“Achieving this milestone not only validates our technology but also sets a new benchmark for responsible AI in facial recognition,” Porter adds. “Corsight AI delivers its facial intelligence platform to law enforcement agencies worldwide, including across the UK. As a result, we have undergone rigorous independent assessments to ensure the operational effectiveness and public trust essential for this sensitive domain.”

The analysis was performed with Corsight’s Face Intelligence Software AI tool.

“As organizations embrace the potential of AI, BSI’s Algorithm Auditing & Dataset Testing (AA&DT) is designed to support this, by helping to establish confidence in AI-enabled products, services, or systems to build a future where AI systems are trusted partners, contributing to the betterment of society,” says BSI AI Market Development Lead Tim McGarr. “We’re delighted to see Corsight AI become the first biometric company globally to be verified by BSI, helping its users and stakeholders to accelerate progress towards a safe, secure and trusted digital future.”

The latest evaluation completed by Corsight follows its recent certification to the new ISO/IEC 42001:2023 standard for AI system management, and the company is also one of a handful of biometrics providers to sign on to the EU’s AI Pact.

Article Topics

Algorithm Auditing & Dataset Testing | algorithms | biometric testing | biometric-bias | British Standards Institution | Corsight | facial recognition | ISO/IEC TR 24027 | standards