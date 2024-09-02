FB pixel

Lenso.ai launches facial recognition search engine

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications  |  Facial Recognition
Lenso.ai has formed a strategic partnership with EyeMatch.ai to create an online facial recognition search engine for consumers. The objective is to enable users to locate photos of specific individuals, even when the images are dispersed across different websites.

The process begins with users uploading a person’s image, which the system can then use to identify and locate other pictures of that individual online. The user interface directs users to drop, paste or upload an image to search.

Additionally, the Lenso.ai reverse image search capabilities extend beyond facial searches, including the ability to search for locations, objects, duplicates, and similar images. The system emphasizes user privacy by not retaining uploaded images.

Web facial recognition searches are highly controversial. The most prominent of them, PimEyes, has been used by law enforcement agencies in the UK and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) in the past. But while such tools can serve as a means for individuals to search for their own images, concerns about unlawful surveillance and stalking have arisen in some regions.

Lenso says it is meant for content-based image retrieval (CBIR), and does not require any special knowledge or skills to operate.

Article Topics

