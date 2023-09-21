Huawei applies for 3D face biometric unlock patent

The Chinese smartphone and electronics giant is seeking a patent on a multi-level authentication method that uses 3D facial recognition and gaze posture to verify a user’s identity.

Huawei’s tech compares a video clip of the person trying to access the device with a set of allowed identities, searching for a match. According to a post on Huawei Central, the software evaluates the gaze of the user after performing a biometric match to ensure they intend to unlock the device.

This could prevent accidental device unlocking, or intentional unlocking of a sleeping person’s phone by a malicious actor.

The post does not include further specifics about the system’s 3D capabilities – for instance, whether it runs as a software application, or will be built into device hardware, such as in Apple’s TrueDepth camera. The use of video, however, may indicate the biometric capability is software-based.

Last week, Huawei was included on a list of firms published by the Cyberspace Administration of China, seeking approval to comply with regulations governing the use of deepfake technology. China requires companies to submit to security assessments and receive clearance for mass-market AI products, including deepfake technology and techniques for manipulating or generating biometric features and voice.

