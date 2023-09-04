Chinese tech firms hoping to put out more deepfake products

Chinese tech giants, including the likes of Alibaba and Huawei, have filed 110 applications related to deepfake technology to China’s cyberspace regulator.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) published a list last week of firms seeking approval to comply with the rules governing the use of deepfake technology set out by the agency. This approval process is separate from the CAC’s regulation of Chinese tech firms looking to put out generative artificial intelligence products, Reuters reports.

The new applications reflect a surge in interest from Chinese firms in tech that can manipulate visual, audio and other data.

Last week, five Chinese tech firms, including the country’s largest search engine operator Baidu and facial recognition company SenseTime , launched AI chatbots after receiving government approval. Other companies include Baichuan Intelligent Technology, Zhipu AI and MiniMax.

The approvals came after China published a set of interim rules aimed at regulating generative AI products for public consumption that went into effect on August 15

China requires companies to submit security assessments and receive clearance before releasing mass-market AI products. In December 2022, the country released rules governing deepfake technology and other information produced using generative models. This includes techniques for creating or altering biometric features and voice.

Local media reports that a total of 11 firms had received government approvals, including ByteDance and Tencent.

Baidu said that aside from its Ernie Bot chatbot, it plans on releasing a series of “AI-native apps,” according to Reuters.

Article Topics

AI | Alibaba Group | Baidu | biometrics | China | deepfakes | Huawei | SenseTime