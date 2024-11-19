China pilots biometric border lane in Shenzhen and Zhuhai

China is upgrading some of its fast lanes for those entering the country from Hong Kong and Macao, which are Special Administrative Regions (SAR) with their own immigration rules.

Beginning Wednesday, November 20, those holding certain types of entry-exit permits will be able to use the document-free channel at border inspection without needing to present physical documents. The pilot scheme will be eligible to individuals only under certain conditions.

Those wanting to use the channel will have to consent to the collection and verification of facial and fingerprint biometrics and other information by the inspection authorities. In addition, the document-free lane is open only to Mainland Chinese residents aged 14 and above who hold a valid visa for multiple stays, family visits, business or other types of travel to and from Hong Kong and Macao.

Hong Kong and Macao residents (including non-Chinese nationals) with valid Mainland travel permits are also eligible for the scheme, which are to be piloted in Shenzhen Bay Port in Shenzhen, and Gongbei Port in Zhuhai.

The announcement from China’s National Immigration Administration advised that both Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong and Macao residents should still carry their physical documents with them. The official announcement can be found here (in Chinese).

In July, the two SARs began a scheme to allow for crossings between the two areas via QR codes, facial recognition and fingerprint biometrics. It is part of the Greater Bay Area development strategy which aims to forge stronger economic and social connections between the two SARs and cities in neighboring Guangdong province.

Last summer, mainland authorities began its second test phase for iris recognition at Macao’s border crossings. The third phase would involve rolling out biometric scanners citywide, linking it to the Macao resident electronic ID card and replacing physical cards.

Asian countries that have expanded biometric border systems in the past year include Myanmar, Malaysia and Indonesia, with varying effectiveness, as Myanma citizens faced long queues to obtain new identity documents since the military junta introduced a biometric “smart card” in May.

