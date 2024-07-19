3 East Asian countries expand biometric border systems

Myanmar junta’s new smart card is trapping migrant workers inside the country and fueling a black market. Indonesia and Malaysia introduce new biometric technology at border crossings while Hong Kong extends its digital ID to Macao’s border.

Hong Kong extends iAM Smart digital ID for border crossing in Macao

Hong Kong has extended its QR code-based biometric border crossing channel to neighboring Macao.

The special administrative region of China has been using an automated e-channel that allows Hong Kong residents to scan their ID cards, fingerprints and faces to cross the border. Authorities have also introduced the option of using a QR code instead of an ID card which allows travelers to shave off one to two seconds during border crossings. To use the QR code, Hong Kongers need to register with the government’s iAM Smart digital ID mobile app.

The QR-code e-channel service kicked off operations on Friday at Macao’s immigration checkpoints, The South China Morning Post reports. The service is part of the Greater Bay Area development strategy which aims to forge stronger economic and social connections between the two special administrative regions of China and cities in the Mainland Chinese province of Guangdong.

Malaysia plans border ABIS for 2026

Malaysia is conducting a feasibility study on developing its National Border Control System (NBCS) which plans to integrate artificial intelligence technology and biometrics. The study is being conducted by the Institute of Public Security of Malaysia (IPSOM) and is scheduled to be completed in November 2024 after 14 months of research.

The National Border Control System is part of the Malaysian Home Ministry’s strategy to strengthen the country’s border security control, according to The Edge Malaysia. The Ministry is working on an Automatic Biometric Identification System (ABIS) which is expected to be ready in 2026.

The sub-contract for implementing the ABIS and its border control system was awarded to NEC in 2022. NEC received the contract from the prime contractor, IRIS Information Technology System, and will provide a multi-modal authentication system of face, fingerprint, and iris as well as e-gates for this project.

Indonesia implements facial recognition at its busiest airport

Indonesia is introducing facial recognition to alleviate long queues at its busy Port of Batam, which handles approximately half a million passengers between Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia traveling through five ferry ports.

Indonesia Immigration installed the automated border control system at the international seaports at Batam Centre, deploying products from HID Global, iTnews Asia reports. The U.S. company is providing the U.ARE.U Camera Identification System and the HID ATOM document reader for the automated border crossing gate, known as Autogate.

In a case study published in June, HID declares the deployment a success, reducing traveler identity verification time to seconds.

Myanmar’s biometric ‘smart cards’ fuel black market

After Myanmar’s military junta introduced a biometric “smart card” in May, citizens have been dealing with long queues to obtain new identity documents as well as a thriving black market.

The war-torn country has been mandating that nationals present a card with a 10-digit Unique Identification (UID) number while crossing the border, declaring the previous national ID card invalid. The UID is issued by the Ministry of Immigration and Population after registering biographic and biometric data. The decision has resulted in long lines of migrant workers attempting to obtain the smart card at government offices and bribing officials to purchase UID numbers.

The decision to introduce the new identification is seen as an attempt to prevent conscription-age men from traveling abroad in search of work, according to Radio Free Asia. UID cards are required at checkpoints on the border with China, Thailand and India.

“Many people from Myanmar who work in China won’t get smart cards until 2025, so they’ll be unemployed for six or seven months,” says Htay, the chairman of the Philanthropic Association of Muse. “They’ll lose their present job if they can’t go back to China in time.”

According to the Ministry of Immigration and Population, UID cards are free and applicants can file a complaint if asked to pay a fee.

