ABIS contracts are swirling in Southeast Asia. NEC and Totm sign biometrics deals

A pair of biometric identification contracts in Southeast Asia have been signed, one in Singapore by Totm and another in Malaysia by NEC.

Totm issued a statement that it has signed a deal valued at S$7.6 million, or US$5.4 million, with an unnamed law enforcement agency The company will supply an automated biometric identification system that will be integrated with Singapore’s national ID database.

The country wants faster and more accurate identification of suspects before 2023.

Just last month, Totm signed a $5 million face biometrics security contract with Indonesia. Also in September, the company partnered with Incode Omni to sell its end-to-end digital ID platform.

In Malaysia, NEC has won a subcontract to deploy its ABIS and its border control system, known as e-Gate. NEC got the contract from the prime contractor, IRIS Information Technology Systems.

Both NEC systems will be part of the nation’s National Integrated Immigration System. There is a broad government push to modernize the Immigration Department.

The value of the contract has not been revealed. NEC biometrics sensors will be scanning and analyzing finger, iris and face prints. The company’s biometric software has led the quality ranking of algorithms maintained by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The work NEC will be doing on the border, according to Chong Kai Wooi, managing director of NEC Malaysia, will result in support for talent development in digital areas.

Farther North, in Vietnam, NEC in April announced that 50 million citizens have had their biometrics captured for ID authentication.

