Totm Technologies to sell Incode’s biometric identity tools in Indonesia

Totm Technologies (formerly Yinda Infocomm) has signed a reseller partnership with biometric identity verification platform provider Incode.

As part of the new collaboration, Totm will be selling the Incode Omni end-to-end digital identity platform to the Indonesian market.

“Totm Technologies’ technical expertise and experience, large customer base, and understanding of a big Asian market like Indonesia are unparalleled in the region,” comments Incode CEO Ricardo Amper. “With its support, I expect nothing less than hyper-growth in Indonesia as we continue our global expansion into Asia Pacific.”

According to a company announcement, Indonesia is a key market for the companies, as enterprises in the country are accelerating their digital transformation to address a growing base of mobile-first users.

“Indonesian businesses are showing great interest in identity verification and management solutions, especially with the acceleration of digitalization due to the pandemic,” explains Totm CEO Pierre Prunier.

“We are confident that Incode’s best-in-breed solutions and disruptive technology will deliver the secure, frictionless, and differentiated user experience that our customers are prioritizing and are looking to offer in their highly competitive sectors,” Prunier adds.

Totm Technologies specializes in helping enterprises transform their business operations with the deployment of biometric and digital identity solutions. Further, the company already has a solid foothold in Indonesia, having won a $4.9 million contract with a law enforcement agency in the country earlier this month.

“Our first in Asia Pacific, this partnership is a milestone in our global channel roadmap where we aggressively expand our partner ecosystem to meet the demand for our offerings,” says Incode vice president (VP) of business development Allen Ganz.

Incode, on the other hand, has recently been on a hiring spree, adding a new CRO in July, two regional vice presidents and a VP of Corporate Development in August, and a new global VP of growth earlier this month.

