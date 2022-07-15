Incode expands Belgrade development center, hires new CRO

Incode Technologies continues to bring in new talent as it expands its development center in Belgrade following a series of new partnerships, hires and ventures into new industries.

The identity verification and biometric authentication solution provider’s Serbian development center has grown threefold over the past year with further growth planned to explore fully-automated, AI-based identity products.

The San Francisco-based firm works with major banks, fintechs and governments on end-to-end fully automated platforms for biometric onboarding, authentication and payment verification.

“Technology developed in Serbia is at the core of our ‘One Identity Everywhere’ vision,” comments Ricardo Amper, CEO at Incode.

“It is transforming the way humans experience their identity journeys while preserving the fundamental right for users to control their identity information… We are building one of the most experienced teams in the business.”

There have been expansions in the U.S. and Mexico offices too in the past year.

New chief revenue officer

The executive team is also expanding again, this time with new chief revenue officer, Dean Hickman-Smith who joins from the same role at Jumio. Hickman-Smith has 20 years’ experience in building and scaling identity and information security companies, including IPOs, exits and acquisitions.

“I am excited to join Incode at such a transformative period in the growth of the company,” says Hickman-Smith.

“Incode is at the forefront of a clear need to build frictionless and secure experiences and is well-positioned to be the market leader.”

Incode has doubled the size of its team globally in 2022. In May 2022 it hired Allen Ganz as its new VP of business growth.

Following the US$10 million in seed funding in October 2019, and $25 million in its March 2021 Series A, came a $220 million Series B nine months later in December 2021, valuing the company at $1.25 billion.

It has recently moved into biometric identification for the hospitality sector via partnerships with hospitality solutions provider Hudini, another with Intelity and also with the Jumeirah Group.

It has been approved by the German regulator for age verification and has even signed up soccer clubs in Mexico for biometric technologies for large events and fan access.

