Incode extends facial recognition technology to new hospitality sector client

Check-in and check-out processes for guests at partner hotels of smart hospitality digital solutions provider Hudini will soon be more expedient thanks to a partnership with Incode for the deployment of facial recognition technology for identity verification to the concerned hospitality facilities.

According to an announcement from both companies, the partnership seeks to automate and facilitate identity checks for guests through enhanced biometric technology, especially as the hospitality industry is looking to leverage the power of technology in increasing customer loyalty and upping revenue.

Singapore-based Hudini is partner with over 300 hotels in 25 countries.

The partnership, the parties say, will enable the transparent identification of guests through an automated identity verification system; the automated creation of a digital ID for guest which will help avoid the inconvenience of filling out check-in forms; seamless integration experience with privacy and security guaranteed; and the possibility for contactless payment without the need for physical payment cards using facial recognition.

Speaking after concluding the partnership, Founder and CEO of Hudini Prince Thampi said: “Hotel guests crave seamless experiences when they travel. Long check-in processes and complex payment procedures can ruin a guest’s stay. As a leader in biometric identity verification, Incode’s solution removes these challenges and helps to maximize the digital guest experience, without compromising on security or privacy. Through our partnership with Incode, we are excited to offer fully automated identity verification to our check-in and check-out features across our partner hotels.”

“The hospitality industry is going through a period of modernization, and it is important that hotels look to leverage best-in-class technology,” explained Ricardo Amper, CEO and founder of Incode. “Together with Hudini’s proven track record of enabling digital transformation in the hospitality sector, we believe our solution can help brands to drastically enhance their guest experiences.”

Incode also just sealed a partnership agreement with hospitality software provider Intelity to facilitate safe, secure and reliable check-ins at the HITEC Orlando 2022 event with facial recognition.

