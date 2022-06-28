Incode signs up partner to expand biometric ID verification for hospitality industry

Hospitality software provider Intelity revealed a new partnership to integrate digital identity verification and biometric authentication from Incode for safe, secure and reliable check-in processes at the HITEC Orlando 2022 event.

The partnership enables guests to perform digital ID verification with Incode’s selfie biometrics through any Intelity mobile app, either at the single property or brand level, according to a joint announcement.

The integration provides a more fluid mobile check-in process, the companies say, allowing hotels to confirm requirements like the guests’ age. Incode also supports the issuance of a digital ID for the guest’s profile for interactions with hotel services and payments processing.

Intelity CEO Robert Stevenson says the Incode deal aligns with its commitment to providing hotel, residential, casino and other customers with the most advanced platform for guest interactions on the market.

“We’re excited to partner with Intelity, the leader in guest-facing technologies, to reimagine the future of hospitality experiences. Guests can skip the check-in line and seamlessly access experience – all powered by an omni-channel identity layer that will be integrated into any Intelity app,” says Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO, Incode Technologies. “Together, we have created an experience that brings guests to their room and vacation faster than ever before. Our partnership will give the hotel staff what they need, where they need it, and the hotel guest the easability to enjoy their stay before they set foot in the door.”

The deal is the second between Incode and a hospitality platform provider in the past couple of months, following a biometrics partnership signed with Jumeirah Group in May.

“We have ID capture on the Intelity platform, but a richer verification process is a vital element for our clients,” says Matthew Lynch, VP of Product Management at Intelity. “Being the hospitality tech leader in mobile application platforms, we knew we only wanted to address this challenge with the leaders in identity verification and authentication. We quickly saw that Incode was the perfect partner.”

