Keir Starmer’s political crisis casts shadow on UK’s digital ID plans

Last week, the King’s Speech set out 37 bills for the new parliamentary year, including the Digital Access to Services Bill, which would deliver a voluntary digital ID scheme to the UK. The ceremonial speech, however, was overshadowed by political turmoil for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, leaving the fate of the digital ID initiative hanging in the balance.

More than 90 Labor MPs have called on Starmer to resign after the Labor Party lost nearly 1,500 councilors in local elections across England last week. The heavy losses have caused a rift within the government, with cabinet ministers reportedly urging the Prime Minister to step down.

Although Starmer has so far declined to set a timetable for his departure from Downing Street, UK media are questioning the future of the Digital Access to Services Bill, which aims to modernize how citizens interact with public services.

The digital ID push has already been watered down: The scheme was initially announced in September as mandatory, but after mounting opposition, the government revised its position in January, confirming it would proceed on a voluntary basis.

Legal practitioners have raised doubts about whether the voluntary model will achieve meaningful uptake. Chetal Patel, head of immigration at London-based law firm Bates Wells, said a voluntary digital ID scheme was “unlikely to shift the dial” for employers, which were likely to adopt a wait-and-see approach rather than act as early adopters.

“While the government is positioning digital IDs as a route to greater efficiency, the watered-down, opt-in approach suggests a lack of confidence in widespread adoption,” Patel told trade publication People Management.

Patel added that bringing together sensitive personal data, such as that from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), National Health Service (NHS), Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Home Office into a single digital profile will likely not be “an easy sell.”

The short timing of the bill has also drawn scrutiny. The government’s public consultation on digital ID design closed on May 5th, just eight days before the announcement. The People’s Panel on Digital IDs is ongoing until June 21st, the National News reports.

Civil rights organizations such as Big Brother Watch and Liberty have responded critically to the announcement of the law in the King’s Speech. Both groups have been campaigning against the proposed system, citing concerns about the consolidation of personal data in a government-controlled system.

Phil Booth, national coordinator of privacy campaign group NO2ID, disputed the government’s claim that digital IDs would tackle £1.8 billion (US$2.4 billion) of identity fraud annually. He also highlighted earlier security issues with the government’s Gov.uk One Login digital ID system, on which the future ID system will depend, Computer Weekly reports.

The government says that the digital ID scheme would improve data privacy by sharing only specific attributes rather than full name, address, and date of birth simultaneously, as is currently the case with most physical IDs in the UK.

The current situation has drawn comparisons to the UK’s first attempt to introduce ID cards in the early 2000s, which was eventually abandoned following campaigning from groups such as Liberty and NO2ID, as well as parliamentary opposition. Some oppositional lawmakers are also pushing back against the new digital ID project.

Nigel Farage, leader of the right-wing Reform UK, has spoken out against the plan, and so has the UK Independence Party (UKIP). Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said that his party will “fight against it tooth and nail,” while Jeremy Corbyn, former Labor leader and current leader of left-wing Your Party, has also expressed disapproval of a compulsory digital ID scheme.

The Digital Access to Services Bill now enters a parliamentary process whose shape will depend partly on the stability of the government that introduced it.

Article Topics

Digital Access to Services Bill | digital ID | government services | NO2ID | UK digital ID