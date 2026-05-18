ID.me and Verisys partnership points to broader CMS digital identity push

ID.me and Verisys have launched a strategic partnership aimed at helping state Medicaid agencies verify provider identities, validate credentials, and manage Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) provider revalidation requirements through a single integrated system.

The companies describe the offering as an end-to-end provider identity and credentialing solution designed to give agencies a turnkey path to compliance as Medicaid programs face growing pressure to strengthen enrollment integrity and reduce fraud.

The partnership combines ID.me’s identity verification infrastructure with Verisys’ healthcare credentialing and provider data capabilities, tying together identity proofing, credential checks, and revalidation support for state Medicaid agencies.

“Our partnership with Verisys gives states an integrated front door for provider revalidation and credentialing that is compliant on day one,” said Wes Turbeville, senior vice president of federal and healthcare at Verisys.

“As states take steps to reduce fraud and address CMS’s provider revalidation, they need solutions that can move quickly from aspiration to action,” Turbeville said. “This partnership makes it easy to combine secure identities with other credentials – quickly, efficiently, and at scale.”

The move also fits into a broader CMS modernization agenda. CMS has been pushing digital health infrastructure intended to improve patient access, reduce paper-based administrative burdens, and support more secure data exchange.

One initiative would allow patients to use QR codes to bring health information to providers, with biometrics and QR codes part of a broader effort to “kill the clipboard.”

ID.me is already positioned within that federal modernization effort. In December, the company announced a CMS contract to modernize access workflows on Medicare.gov, improve user experience, and reduce AI-driven fraud.

Taken together, the CMS access work and the Medicaid provider partnership show digital identity becoming a core layer of federal healthcare administration.

The same policy direction that seeks to simplify patient access through QR codes and biometrics is also moving into provider enrollment and credentialing, where identity assurance is being framed as both a fraud-prevention tool and an administrative modernization strategy.

Last month, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz directed state Medicaid directors to move quickly on provider revalidation, asking every state Medicaid agency to submit a plan within 30 days for reviewing high-risk providers, including home health providers, behavioral health providers, and prescribers of controlled substances.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to combat fraud, waste, and abuse in Medicaid by requiring states to develop a revalidation strategy that verifies enrolled providers’ identities, confirms that they maintain valid licenses, and screens them against federal and state exclusion lists.

Article Topics

biometrics | Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) | digital identity | healthcare | ID.me | identity verification | patient identification | Verisys