Clear integrations with Epic position firm to lead on face biometrics for healthcare

Healthcare continues to be fertile ground for biometrics. Clear is pursuing deeper integration with Epic, the health management system and electronic health records (EHR) platform that services many of the top hospitals in the U.S., in an attempt to further establish its Clear1 reusable identity platform as “a foundational identity layer for healthcare.”

Clear1 is currently listed as “under construction” in Epic’s Identity Verification for EpicCare Link Toolbox category – meaning it will be available as soon as development is complete. It has the same status in Epic’s Toolbox with an identity verification integration for MyChart, a patient-facing product to streamline account creation and recovery. That deployment is slated to be available for customers in the November 2025 version of Epic.

Among the first networks to deploy Clear’s toolkit is Hackensack Meridian Health, a major healthcare network in New Jersey. According to a release, Clear1 will “power a single, interoperable identity designed for faster and more convenient patient experiences across the Hackensack ecosystem.” Hackensack will kick off its partnership with the MyChart integration before expanding to full capacity, enabling patients to verify their identity with a selfie.

The facial verification process for patient check-in will also roll out on kiosks at select Hackensack locations. First up are the John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC) at Hackensack University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health and Wellness Center in Eatontown, New Jersey, which will be followed by a wider expansion across the network.

“Clear’s mission is to make experiences safer and easier by connecting you to your secure identity,” says Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of Clear. “With over 33 million members, we’re proud to bring our trusted identity platform to healthcare where speed, trust, and security are paramount.”

CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health Robert C. Garrett says the partnership “will make the check-in process as simple and secure as Clear’s experience at the airport.” Clear has been a major player in airport biometrics, but as that market has expanded, the company has been looking to diversify its client base in entertainment and sports, as well as healthcare.

Health consulting firm Nordic partners with Clear

Also on the health file, Clear has a new partnership with Nordic, a global health and technology consulting company. In a release, Steve Eckert, chief growth officer for Nordic, says “healthcare organizations are investing in modernizing their systems, seeking ways to be faster, more efficient, and simpler across their EHRs.” Nordic will leverage Clear1 to service organizations seeking ways to simplify and secure the user experience for patients and providers.

David Bardan, general manager and head of healthcare for Clear, says the company’s single reusable identity offers benefits across the entire healthcare ecosystem: “patients enjoy streamlined access to their health information and services without repeated identity checks, while providers can verify individuals quickly and focus on delivering care without administrative delays.”

Firm wants in on major overhaul of US healthcare data management

The appeal of streamlined healthcare is evident – but privacy and security concerns loom. This month, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced a major transformation in how U.S. citizens access and manage their medical data. Per Biometric Update’s Anthony Kimery, what’s planned is a “nationwide interoperable platform that allows patients to retrieve and manage their health records through consumer-facing applications, many of which are owned or operated by private industry players such as Apple, Google, Amazon, and UnitedHealth Group.”

Clear is among the partners included in the CMS health tech ecosystem. With its integrations into Epic and major health information network Surescripts, it is clearly aiming to take its position as a leader in biometrics and identity for healthcare to an even higher level.

