New biometric integrations give Clear wins in healthcare, data holdings

Secure identity platform provider Clear has scored another big win in the healthcare sector, in the form of a new partnership with major health information network Surescripts. A release says Clear’s identity proofing technology will enhance Surescripts’ identity verification technology infrastructure by streamlining validation and ongoing ID verification.

“Partnering with Clear will ensure that customers and providers can securely and efficiently access the information needed to care for their patients via the Surescripts network,” says Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer for Surescripts, Judy Hatchet. “This partnership will reinforce our identity management capabilities and optimization tools that make it easy for clinicians and those supporting patient care to confidently access the right information for the right patient, from the right source, and communicate with the right prescriber or pharmacy.”

Per the release, Surescripts supported nearly 24 billion exchanges of patient clinical and benefit information and connected 2.14 million care providers and organizations in 2023.

David Bardan, head of healthcare for Clear, says the biometrics company is “thrilled to bring our secure, reusable identity platform to Surescripts to improve trust, reduce fraud, and eliminate friction for providers and healthcare organizations.”

Clear’s technology will also be embedded into Data Vault Holdings’ KYC platform. A release says the data visualization, valuation and monetization firm’s integration of Clear’s biometrics “will further enhance security, compliance, and trust of its new user accounts, improving KYC accuracy and efficiency for all businesses in the name-image-likeness (NIL) space, sports and entertainment, financial technology, education” and more.

“We believe identity is foundational across so many industries,” says Andres Ricaurte, head of consumer and financial services at Clear. “We are partnering with Data Vault Holdings to deliver our secure, KYC compliant solution for its customers.”

Per the release, Global AML and KYC spending is projected to grow from US$3.1 billion in 2023 to US$6.8 billion by 2028.

Article Topics

biometrics | CLEAR | face biometrics | identity verification | KYC | selfie biometrics