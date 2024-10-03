FB pixel

New biometric integrations give Clear wins in healthcare, data holdings

Deal with Surescripts follows recent Epic integration for major foothold in health intelligence
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Mobile Biometrics
New biometric integrations give Clear wins in healthcare, data holdings
 

Secure identity platform provider Clear has scored another big win in the healthcare sector, in the form of a new partnership with major health information network Surescripts. A release says Clear’s identity proofing technology will enhance Surescripts’ identity verification technology infrastructure by streamlining validation and ongoing ID verification.

“Partnering with Clear will ensure that customers and providers can securely and efficiently access the information needed to care for their patients via the Surescripts network,” says Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer for Surescripts, Judy Hatchet. “This partnership will reinforce our identity management capabilities and optimization tools that make it easy for clinicians and those supporting patient care to confidently access the right information for the right patient, from the right source, and communicate with the right prescriber or pharmacy.”

Per the release, Surescripts supported nearly 24 billion exchanges of patient clinical and benefit information and connected 2.14 million care providers and organizations in 2023.

David Bardan, head of healthcare for Clear, says the biometrics company is “thrilled to bring our secure, reusable identity platform to Surescripts to improve trust, reduce fraud, and eliminate friction for providers and healthcare organizations.”

Clear’s technology will also be embedded into Data Vault Holdings’ KYC platform. A release says the data visualization, valuation and monetization firm’s integration of Clear’s biometrics “will further enhance security, compliance, and trust of its new user accounts, improving KYC accuracy and efficiency for all businesses in the name-image-likeness (NIL) space, sports and entertainment, financial technology, education” and more.

“We believe identity is foundational across so many industries,” says Andres Ricaurte, head of consumer and financial services at Clear. “We are partnering with Data Vault Holdings to deliver our secure, KYC compliant solution for its customers.”

Per the release, Global AML and KYC spending is projected to grow from US$3.1 billion in 2023 to US$6.8 billion by 2028.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

New South Wales Digital Strategy is building a roadmap to inclusion and safety

Chris Minns’ Labour government has launched its new digital roadmap for New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state and home…

 

Worldcoin waves in more applications for expanded grant program

Worldcoin has shifted their grant program to fund innovation in its World ID project, decentralized identity and growth initiatives, says…

 

MDL interoperability put to the test amid standardization, adoption push

Australia’s National Digital Trust Service (DTS) for digital driver’s licenses has passed an interoperability road test based on international standards….

 

Governments need digital ID verification strategies to beat rampant fraud

“The concept of digital IDs is relatively straightforward”: so says a piece in Nextgov/FCW, covering fresh legislative efforts to win…

 

Infrastructure challenges impacting NIN card production says UrbanID exec

Acute infrastructural challenges stand in Nigeria’s way as the country carries on with the issuance of mobile digital ID as…

 

Philippines agency to print national ID cards itself

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is switching up where it is printing PhilSys ID cards following the termination of the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events