Clear reusable IDs secure more airports, stadiums, health systems

Clear and Veratad Technologies have announced a strategic partnership that will see Clear’s reusable identity verification technology integrated into the IDMax feature of Veratad’s VX platform. A press release says advanced identity verification tools will enable “significant expansion” of the IDMax product.

Veritad’s existing no-code suite of verification methods includes identity data verification, ID document verification, mobile phone verification, Smart2Factor, knowledge-based authentication (KBA), age estimation and biometrics. Partnering with Clear helps advance their mission to provide a wide range of reliable digital identity credentials.

“Our alliance with Clear is a testament to our dedication to leveraging innovative technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” John E. Ahrens, CEO at Veratad. “By incorporating Clear’s identity verification technology into IDMax, we’re not only expanding our verification capabilities but also ensuring our clients have access to the most comprehensive and secure identity verification solutions available.”

Sam Adeyemi, senior director of channel sales at Clear, says the firm is “obsessed with making experiences safer and easier – both physically and digitally,” and that the deal with Veritad will set “a new standard for trust and convenience in the digital age.”

ID verification for consumer healthcare

Praia Health, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for health systems incubated by Providence Digital Innovation Group (DIG), is also integrating digital identity verification from Clear. A release says the platform enables greater communication and collaboration with patients by streamlining the verification of the identity of users who are logged into a health system’s website or mobile app. Praia customers will be able to opt-in to having their accounts verified with Clear’s biometric technology, which will open up additional access to personalized health system programs and services.

Justin Dearborn, CEO of Praia Health, says that “Integrating CLEAR’s advanced biometric authentication capabilities into our platform streamlines the process of establishing consumer identity outside of clinical records, which enables health systems to deliver a new level of secure, individualized experiences at scale.”

Community Health Network in Indianapolis will be the first health system to implement Praia Health with Clear, which Patrick McGill, M.D., EVP and Chief Transformation Officer of the network, calls “a powerful combination” that will “enable us to deliver personalized health in new and exciting ways that are transforming the industry.”

Clear has made significant inroads in providing biometrics for the healthcare sector in 2024. The Praia Health partnership comes in the wake of deals with InterSystems Health Gateway Service, Wellstar Health System and the University of Miami Health System, and increased access to customers of the widely used Epic health information system.

New TSA PreCheck enrollment locations

A release says Clear has opened seven additional locations for customers to enroll in or renew in their Trusted Traveler program. The rollout brings Clear’s total number of PreCheck biometric enrollment locations across the U.S. to 20.

The new locations are at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP), Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), William P. Hobby International Airport (HOU) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, and Long Beach Airport (LGB).

Clear CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker says TSA PreCheck with enrollment by Clear is a “win-win for U.S. travelers who will have access to more enrollment locations, expanded hours and other benefits.”

Clear now operates biometric kiosks at 57 airports around the world.

Taking biometrics out on the town

Airports are a core market, but Clear has also established itself as a provider of biometric access control for stadiums and other large venues. According to its website, it has a presence at 15 stadiums and arenas across the country, including Yankee Stadium, Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden, and SoFi Stadium in LA where Clear is being used for expedited access at the upcoming Rolling Stones concert.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Seidman Becker says travel was the obvious place to start when she bought and relaunched a dormant Clear in 2012 – but in the ensuing decade, a wider range of opportunities has opened up in sectors such as retail and healthcare.

‍“Think about the clipboard in healthcare,” she says. “You’re filling out the same information every time to prove who you are in your electronic medical record. At drugstores you could use your face which generates a QR code to unlock a glass door where you could get Tylenol as opposed to calling for an associate.”

Yet while retail, live events and other use cases beckon, the travel experience remains central to Clear’s innovation strategy, as airlines embrace digital ID. Seidman Becker says the firm is responding to customer complaints about still having to show physical IDs too often by shifting its face-first technology to the security line. The system will eliminate the need to stop for a fingerprint or retina scan, “so you won’t break stride when going through.”

