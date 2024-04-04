FB pixel

SITA white paper explores airport biometrics successes as rollouts expand

HID and Assa Abloy partner on self-boarding gates
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Facial Recognition
SITA white paper explores airport biometrics successes as rollouts expand
 

Explosive growth in air travel numbers, from 4 billion travelers in 2019 to 8 billion in 2040, according to the latest forecast by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), necessitates the adoption of face and fingerprint biometrics to keep people moving. This is the chief argument of SITA’s new “Face the Future” white paper on biometrics in air travel.

Legacy processes and manual passenger processing infrastructure are already failing to facilitate fast and convenient travel journeys, prompting initiatives like Star Alliance Biometrics and India’s Digi Yatra, both of which use SITA’s Smart Path technology and are presented as case studies in the white paper.

The white paper also examines different ways biometrics are deployed in the airport, including the use of SITA Flex, SITA Border Management, and SITA Digital Travel Credentials (DTC) solution, which were used to create Aruba’s Happy One Pass.

Digi Yatra has reached Manohar International Airport in Goa, meanwhile, with three touchpoints for passenger processing with face biometrics instead of physical boarding passes, reports the Times of India.

Biometric e-gates have rolled out at Terminals 3 and 4 of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, reports the Saudi Gazette. The deployment marks the first for biometric passport scanners in the country, according to the report.

SITA was selected to modernize technology at King Khalid International back in 2018.

HID partners on biometric self-boarding gates

HID has partnered with parent company Assa Abloy to integrate the former’s U.ARE.U face biometrics with the latter’s Speed Gate for biometric self-boarding procedures.

The integrated gates will feature accurate biometric matching in various lighting conditions and backgrounds, passive presentation attack detection (PAD) to thwart spoof attempts and in-device processing to keep bandwidth needs low while supporting security and privacy, courtesy of U.ARE.U’s camera identification system, according to the announcement. HID’s algorithms have also been assessed among the leaders in NIST testing, and trained to prevent algorithmic bias.

The companies will exhibit their joint solution at Passenger Terminal Expo 2024, April 16 to 18.

U.S. implementations grow

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has added eight airlines to its PreCheck program to allow faster airport screening with biometrics.

The addition of Air Premia, Air Tahiti Nui, Air Transat, Bahamasair, BermudAir, Iberia, La Compagnie and New Pacific Airlines brings PreCheck to nearly 100 airlines.

PreCheck members are able to pass through dedicated lines at airport checkpoints in under 10 minutes about 99 percent of the time, according to the announcement.

Americans can enroll in PreCheck by enrolling their biometrics with either Idemia or Telos.

Clear has expanded to Boston Logan International Airport’s Terminal E, in a move expected to create 15 jobs and enable more travelers to pass quickly through the airport using biometrics.

The company’s deployment at Boston Logan expanded from Terminal A to Terminal B in late-2021. There are 56 airports across the U.S. with Clear’s expedited security lanes.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Identiv sells biometrics assets for $145M in pivot to IoT

Identiv is selling its physical security, access card and biometric identity reader operations to European security technology provider Vitaprotech in…

 

Campaign urges UK to bypass biometrics to reunite Gaza families

A coalition of groups in law, human rights and charitable work is petitioning the UK government to implement a visa…

 

Zambian govt doesn’t want to see hungry citizens enroll for digital ID

Funds which the Zambian government had budgeted for the country’s digital ID project is now being channelled into efforts aimed…

 

Digital signature, trust services expand with updates in Belgium, Bulgaria, Kenya, Singapore

Various digital services, including digital signature options, have recently rolled out in a couple of countries as they advance different…

 

Guam announces digital equity plan as govts globally progress digital inclusion

Around the world, governments continue to take strides in establishing frameworks for digital inclusion. Guam has released a digital equity…

 

Collaboration, mDL’s payment security potential spotlighted at Identity & Payment Summit

More cross-sector collaboration, mDLs and mobile device-based biometrics are needed to secure payments and other transactions across a wide array…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events