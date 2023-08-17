Telos opens locations for biometric enrollment to TSA PreCheck

Telos Corporation has opened 10 locations for people to enroll their biometrics and sign up for membership to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA’s) expedited security clearance service.

The company is the second to launch TSA PreCheck enrollment services, according to the announcement. Telos has already enrolled individuals in trials at Annapolis, Md., Chantilly, Va., Ashburn, Va. and Las Vegas.

Online membership renewals can be performed through Telos or Idemia, regardless of which performed the initial enrollment.

“This expansion of enrollment providers will increase the network of locations where applicants may go to complete their TSA PreCheck membership,” says TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

PreCheck membership allows travellers to keep their shoes and belts on and their electronics and liquids in their bags, and go through faster screening in dedicated lanes.

The TSA is also reducing the number of Clear members it is planning to put through extra identity verification, reports The Washington Post.

Sources told the Post about a letter sent to Clear by the TSA, which revises the agency’s goal from vetting the identity of all Clear members, something which it had not carried out, according to the Post. That policy change was implemented after security incidents involving Clear members were discovered.

The TSA will still check the identity of more Clear members than it has in the past. How many is unclear, but Biometric Update has requested details from Clear and will update this story if they are provided.

