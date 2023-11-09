Clear upgrade prioritizes face biometrics as airports continue to streamline travel

Clear will upgrade its members to NextGen Identity+ while SITA streamlines additional travel checkpoints with biometrics. American border patrol is continuing its rollout of automated mandatory document checks for international travelers, and Swiss border control has completed the SOC 2 audit process.

Clear and SITA take strides to further streamline biometric checkpoints

Clear Plus users will be upgraded to the company’s NextGen Identity+ service starting later in November, according to a shareholder update from Clear. Clear Plus and verified members will now be able to identify themselves with only their face biometrics. They will no longer need to submit iris or fingerprint scans at a Clear Pod as the software can be integrated with TSA equipment.

Later in the month, Clear Plus members will receive an email with instructions on how to upgrade to NextGen Identity+. They will create a one-time password to verify their phone number. Members will then be instructed to bring valid ID to their next airport visit, though passports in particular will allow for faster upgrades. After taking an updated photo, Clear members will be able to use the service whenever available.

Clear is available at 54 U.S. airports and has 19 million members worldwide. The platform’s annual membership costs $189.

Another advancement in biometric check-in, the SITA FlexBox, will now be available at the Baltra Island cruise terminal at the Seymour Galápagos Ecological Airport (GPS). SITA FlexBox gives travelers exiting cruises a faster check-in process for their flights home.

The release of the FlexBox follows the Smart Path TS6 kiosk rollout within GPS. With both additions, passengers can pass through check-in and bag drop checkpoints.

Biometric advancements for American and Swiss border patrol

In Ontario, California, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is using face biometrics to automate document checks required for international passengers to enter the U.S. The Simplified Arrival compares travelers’ faces at the time when they are required by law to present their travel document.

The two-second long face comparison process will compare the new photo of the traveler to a gallery of images the traveler has already given to the government, like those from passports and visas.

Those who have traveled to the U.S. previously will no longer need to provide fingerprints. U.S. citizens and some foreign nationals can opt out of the process and request a manual document check instead.

CBP has a longstanding Congressional mandate to record biometrics as non-U.S. citizens enter and exit the country.

Meanwhile, Travizory Border Security, a Swiss border technology provider, has completed the SOC 2 Type 1 audit process. The successful audit demonstrates the company meets standards of data stewardship, redundancy, and confidentiality. The company also meets GDPR requirements.

Article Topics

airports | biometrics | CBP | CLEAR | face biometrics | identity verification | passenger processing | SITA | Travizory