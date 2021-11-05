Clear to integrate Azure AD Verifiable Credentials, Health Pass deployed by hospital network

Clear has formed an integration partnership with Microsoft for Clear members to use their biometrics-backed digital ID with Azure Active Directory (AD) Verifiable Credentials, as well as a deployment agreement with a U.S. hospital chain to use its digital health pass for patient and guest screening.

The planned Azure AD Verifiable Credentials integration is intended to allow Clear members to use their identity in more places, and is one of a number of collaborations Microsoft is planning with identity leaders. Members will be able to share their digital credentials, verified by Clear, with Microsoft-enabled partners. The tech giant announced partnerships with several biometrics providers as part of the same project in March.

“The ability to verify a user’s credentials without putting their security at risk is paramount,” states Sue Bohn, vice president, Identity and Network Access division at Microsoft. “We’re pleased to partner with Clear in their efforts to protect individual privacy for personal data while enabling faster and safer entry in even more places.”

HSS adopts Clear Health Pass

Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), an academic medical center with over a dozen locations in four different states, will use the Clear Health Pass to health screening at entrances to provide fast, convenient and safe entrance for patients and guests.

The touchless identity verification platform will be deployed as part of a suite of innovations at HSS that also includes wearables, motion capture and analytics, and remote patient care.

The optional service is now available at HSS locations in New York City, and is planned for extension throughout the state and in Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida in the future.

“I’m pleased that this collaboration provides assurance and convenience for our patients today, but more excited by how HSS and CLEAR can together advance personalization for healthcare consumers more broadly,” says Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. “This combines our commitment to superior care with a shared vision for digital innovation, data integration, and state-of-the-art technology: together we have uniquely valuable opportunities.”

The implementation was piloted successfully with thousands of HSS patients, according to the announcement.

IPO afterglow

In a recent Skift Global Forum 2021 appearance, Clear CEO Caryn Seidman Becker discussed Health Pass and the company’s Home to Gate airport experience-organizing product, and the role of altered customer expectations in its present and future growth. On biometric data security, Seidman Becker notes that Clear started in the aviation space, where stringent rules apply, and discussed changes in traveler behavior and the company’s plans to invest in international expansion.

Clear’s deployment at Boston Logan International Airport has expanded to Terminal B. The two new Clear lanes are expected to create 20 new jobs and generate $3.3 million for the airport and city economy.

There are now 105 expedited lanes operated by Clear at 38 airports across the U.S.

Clear has also signed a 15-year lease for an office covering 120-thousand square feet, with a price tag of just under $200 million in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, Commercial Observer reports.

The company will announce its third quarter results on November 15.

