Veratad adds reusable ID feature to age and identity verification platform

KYC, AML and age verification provider Veratad has launched a reusable identity feature created to complement the company’s existing verification methods, which include biometrics, age estimation, identity data verification, ID document verification and more.

The feature, named IDMax, is available for its age and identity verification orchestration platform Veratad VX and can help businesses accept third-party reusable digital identity credentials. Veratad also offers fraud prevention and compliance products.

The company says that IDMax will make customer onboarding more efficient and flexible. The new addition will also enable customers to incorporate reusable digital identity credentials.

“This feature allows our clients to essentially future-proof their verification strategies by seamlessly integrating these newly available government-issued and other trusted reusable digital identity credentials into their orchestrated customer journeys within our Veratad VX platform,” says the company’s CEO John E. Ahrens.

In an opinion article published on Biometric Update in 2021, Ahrens argued that harnessing multiple methods and technologies for verification should be used when protecting businesses.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | digital identity | identity verification | reusable identity | Veratad