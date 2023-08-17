Au10tix selfie biometrics for identity verification coming to X

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is rumored to have introduced a new selfie biometrics and ID document verification process, according to app researcher Nima Owji (@nima_owji). Owji notes via screenshots that the new identity verification process will require users to take a selfie and photograph a government-issued ID. These images will be sent to third-party service Au10tix, which will handle face biometrics matching. It is reported that X will store these images for a maximum of 30 days.

This new feature is especially noteworthy for Blue/Premium subscribers, as verification will become mandatory to access premium features. For other users, biometric ID verification appears to be optional, according to platform news account X News Daily.

According to the screenshot, the identity verification process is expected to take about 5 minutes.

This move follows the platform’s recent efforts to increase user accountability and foster a more trustworthy and secure online environment and is inevitable, given the platform’s “super app” ambitions. Critics are raising concerns about potential privacy issues associated with storing sensitive personal information.

Microsoft Advertising implements ID document verification

Microsoft Advertising has announced a new policy requiring all advertisers to complete Advertiser Identity Verification (AIV) to continue displaying ads to audiences worldwide. Before ads can be served, new advertising accounts must undergo this document verification process. This move aims to ensure accuracy, transparency and accountability in the digital advertising ecosystem, providing consumers with a clearer understanding of the entities behind online ads.

For individuals, the process includes submitting an ID document along with a facial photo, though biometric comparison is not explicitly mentioned.

Over the coming months, established accounts will be gradually opted into the new Advertiser Identity Verification (AIV) requirement. This rollout may pause ads for unverified existing customers flagged for risk or unresolved policy violations. Completing the AIV process is the initial step toward potential appeal and reinstatement for suspended accounts.

This policy update by Microsoft Advertising is a significant step toward protecting both consumers and legitimate businesses from potential risks associated with anonymous, fraudulent or misleading advertising.

Article Topics

biometrics | document verification | face biometrics | identity verification | Microsoft | selfie biometrics | social media | twitter | X