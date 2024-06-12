FB pixel

Clear deal paves way for patient ID verification for Epic customers

Wellstar integration yields off-the-shelf solution for massive healthcare network
| Joel R. McConvey
Clear has made a major inroad into the healthcare sector, with a deal that sets it up for integration of its reusable digital identity into one of the largest health information software systems in the world.

A release says Clear and Georgia’s Wellstar Health System are launching an initiative to simplify and speed up the patient check-in process by enabling patient registration and on-site check-in through Clear Verified. Patients who pre-register and have their identity verified can check into appointments with a selfie biometric check.

The integration, co-developed by Clear and Wellstar, makes the latter the first health system to utilize the Clear Verified technology application. Crucially, Wellstar uses the Epic health information and electronic medical record system. More than 250 million patients have an electronic health record registered with Epic, representing more 75 percent of all patients in the U.S.

With Clear’s verification product becoming “an out-of-the-box integration that Clear can easily implement for other healthcare partners who use Epic,” the floodgates are open to a massive untapped market for biometric identity verification.

“Identity is foundational to making patient experiences safer, easier and more efficient in healthcare,” says Clear CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. “Clear’s collaboration with Wellstar Health System will bring a streamlined and secure check-in experience for patients. With the launch of this new experience, Clear is one step closer in our effort to replace the clipboard in healthcare.”

Clear has been moving toward the healthcare sector for some time. A pair of strategic identity verification deals in October 2023 preceded a December integration with Healthix in southern New York, one of the largest public health information exchanges in the U.S. In March of this year, it won Full Service accreditation from the Kantara Initiative, setting itself up for deeper penetration into strictly regulated verticals, including healthcare.

Another key piece is a partnership with InterSystems, which integrates Clear’s Verified Identity technology into InterSystems Health Gateway Service, which streamlines access to a patient’s medical history.

In a release, Don Woodlock, head of global healthcare solutions at InterSystems, says “Clear’s technology combined with the InterSystems Health Gateway Service will transform the patient and provider experience through streamlining the check-in and pre-registration process for patients, immediately giving clinicians a clear and complete picture of the patient even prior to their first visit.”

UK Peers slam Ofcom refusal to require biometric age estimation for under-13s

Ofcom’s draft Children’s Safety Code of Practice will leave millions of young people exposed to online harms the legislation behind…

 

Physical documents still crucial amid slow transition to digital IDs: Regula study

A recent study commissioned by Regula has concluded that digital IDs are not yet poised to replace physical documents in…

 

Decentralized biometric system proposed for privacy in ICRC aid distribution

DTLab report outlines steps to ensure safe, secure digital services for citizens

When it comes to safe, seamless and secure access to digital services for citizens, it is important to think big,…

 

Privado ID to tackle global demand for decentralized digital identity software on its own

Privado ID, previously known as Polygon ID, has officially separated from Polygon Labs to address the increasing global need for…

 

CTO of Digidentity introduces the hybrid wallet at EIC 2024

Decentralized identity has had EIC 2024 buzzing – but Marcel Wendt, CTO of Dutch firm Digidentity, says let’s not get…

 

DTLab report outlines steps to ensure safe, secure digital services for citizens

When it comes to safe, seamless and secure access to digital services for citizens, it is important to think big,…

