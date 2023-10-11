Clear signs strategic deals to boost biometrics in healthcare

Suffering from Portal-itis? A release says that New York-based Clear, which works to provide frictionless digital ID and customer experiences, is forming a strategic partnership with the healthcare platform b.well Connected Health, in an attempt to move beyond identity verification processes that are more complicated than a double bypass surgery.

“Clear is on a mission to make experiences safer and easier,” says Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of Clear, reflecting the firm’s broad vision for digital identity. “In healthcare, that means we’re putting you in control of your medical information with a single sign-on account that you can access with the snap of a selfie – no forms, fax machines or multiple logins required.” The integration means b.well customers will be able to access their personal health information, schedule appointments, and use digital services with one unified login.

“For too long, navigating healthcare has been a maze of logins and fractured data. We’re tearing down these barriers,” says Kristen Valdes, CEO and founder of b.well. “Our partnership with Clear is more than just a technological alliance; it’s a leap toward alleviating ‘portal-itis,’ a friction point for consumers to access their information. We aim to make healthcare as convenient as every other aspect of our digital lives and believe everyone should be able to manage their health from one place and only have to log in once.”

The partnership leverages both companies’ demonstrated commitment to digital privacy and security. Users authenticate their identity with selfie biometrics and cross-referenced attributes from a government-issued ID.

More growth for Clear with Verato deal on master data management

Clear has also announced a strategic partnership deal with Verato, a firm working out of McLean, Virginia to provide purpose-built identity and data management products for healthcare under the banner of hMDM. The move is designed to accelerate the adoption of digital identity in the sector, according to a news release.

In pairing Verato’s enterprise identity data management system with Clear’s consumer-facing biometric identity verification platform, the two companies aim to tackle legacy interoperability challenges, improve patient experience and lower operating costs for healthcare providers.

“Despite more than two decades of digital innovation, the healthcare system remains buried in antiquated manual processes and fragmented databases,” Seidman Becker declares. Clay Ritchey, the CEO of Verato, says Clear’s approach to digital ID proofing is “a natural complement” to the Virginian firm’s robust enterprise identity data management capabilities.

“Our collaboration will empower organizations to implement modern digital front door strategies by providing consumers and patients with the tools to securely manage access to their digital health information.”

The partnership announcement cites recent findings by the Government Accountability Office that 45 percent of large hospitals reported having difficulty accurately identifying patients through electronic health information.

According to a Market Research Future report, the market for digital ID in healthcare is worth over $3 billion, and is projected to reach $12.5 billion within ten years.

