Clear biometrics integrate with software in healthcare, real estate sectors

Identity verification provider Clear has announced that its biometric identity verification will be used in the Landing flexible apartment membership platform, as well as the Healthix individual access services platform. The move into real estate continues a shift by Clear to diversify the applications for its biometric platform.

Clear identity verification to be used for Landing apartment membership

Apartment membership platform Landing now integrates Clear for identity verification to streamline and secure onboarding and authentication. Landing members who opt in to the verification process can use their account across all of Clear’s ecosystem for free. New members will also get two months free of Clear Plus.

Members who are new to Clear will first use the camera on their device to submit a photo of themselves and their government-issued IDs in order to verify their identity. Returning members will only need to take a selfie to verify their identity.

“We’re excited to bring Clear to the residential real estate sector and give property managers peace of mind that the tenants they’re interacting with are verified,” says Clear Verified EVP Kasra Moshkani.

Health information exchange uses Clear’s identity verification for portal

Healthix, a public health information exchange that serves the greater southern New York region and is one of the largest in the U.S., has launched individual access services with Clear biometrics, giving users access to their healthcare data from over 8,000 of the state’s healthcare facilities in one platform.

Healthix uses health information exchange colleague Hixny, which serves eastern New York, to provide patient portal software that embeds Clear’s ID verification.

To access health records with Clear, users should first go to www.myhealthrecordny.com and enter their own zip code or that of a healthcare facility where they have received care. First-time users will verify their identity with a government-issued ID and selfie, while returning Clear members only need to submit selfie biometrics for ID verification. Users will be verified at the IAL2 assurance level.

Healthcare providers will no longer need to manually generate temporary passcodes for each patient to access their records.

“Through this partnership, we’re not only helping to empower New Yorkers with access to their medical records, but we’re also saving providers time and empowering them to do what they do best – provide world-class care and save lives,” says Clear CEO Caryn Seidman Becker.

The deal is Clear’s second foray into healthcare following a strategic partnership formed with b.well for patient portal software announced in October.

Article Topics

biometrics | CLEAR | government services | healthcare | identity authentication | identity verification | onboarding