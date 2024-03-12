Clear accredited by Kantara, paving the way for healthcare, finance expansion

To prove a higher level of digital identity and authentication assurance, Clear has announced it has received “Full Service” accreditation by the Kantara Initiative and is planning to expand its market presence in more strictly regulated verticals like healthcare and finance.

The provider is now one of five companies to be certified for IAL2 (identity assurance level 2) and AAL2 (authenticator assurance level 2) by the Kantara Initiative, which provides assessments for conformance to NIST’s digital identity guidelines. The accreditation demonstrates Clear’s compliance with both federal and state level requirements for new and returning users.

In healthcare, the IAL2 and AAL2 certifications are steps toward compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act, first put into law in 2016. The law establishes interoperability standards between healthcare systems and improves personal health data accessibility.

IAL2 requires that identity verification be performed either in-person or through a biometric match. AAL2 requires the use of a physical authenticator plus either a secret or biometric.

Healthcare providers can use Clear’s face biometrics for identity verification to streamline administrative processes. It can be used for employee portals and password resets, among others, eliminating friction for staff. Patients can use Clear for pre-appointment verification, check-in, and account creation for patient portals.

Clear’s biometric identity verification has been used for the Healthix, public health information exchange and b.well’s patient portal, among other healthcare partnerships.

In 2023, Clear launched one-click KYC for the financial services market.

Article Topics

certification | CLEAR | digital identity | face biometrics | IAL2 | Kantara