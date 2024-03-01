Healthcare biometric kiosks from HID, platform from Imprivata launch

Both HID Global and Imprivata have announced new products that leverage biometrics to fight duplicate accounts, perform patient identification and secure and streamline healthcare systems.

HID partners with Certify Health and CTS on biometric patient kiosks

HID has announced a self-service patient engagement and facial recognition kiosk to streamline and secure healthcare operations, created in partnership with patient care provider Certify Health and healthcare kiosk manufacturer CTS.

The CTS kiosk uses HID’s U.ARE.U Camera Identification System, which features an algorithm with accuracy demonstrated in NIST testing for face-matching performance. It features presentation attack detection and edge device biometric processing.

The kiosk also uses Certify Care software. They can be used for patient onboarding, biometric authentication, completing forms, appointment management, and payment. The system mitigates the problem of duplicate accounts and protects against fraud.

The self-service kiosk will be displayed at the HIMSS 2024 Global Health Conference and Exhibition at booth #863 from March 11-15 that will take place in Orlando, Florida.

In January, HID announced its U.ARE.U Camera Identification System integrated with Olea Kiosks.

Imprivata launches Biometric Patient Identity to fight duplicate accounts

Digital identity company Imprivata has announced that its Biometric Patient Identity system, which minimizes duplicate health records, is now available. As many as 24 percent of an organization’s healthcare records were duplicates, according to Black Book Research.

The system is built on the Imprivata Cloud Platform and integrates with the Epic patient intelligence platform. It can identify faces even with medical face masks, glasses, and hats. Face biometrics are used solely for approved purposes and are stored within the healthcare organization. The system maintains HIPAA compliance.

Imprivata’s Biometric Patient Identity system replaces its PatientSecure offering in the company’s portfolio.

The use of biometrics for patient identification is especially useful because manual identification processes like name and date of birth are not unique and are prone to error.

At the time of enrollment, healthcare providers take a photo of the patient, which is then used for authentication at later visits.

