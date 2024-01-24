HID adds face biometrics to Olea Kiosks, acquires ZeroSSL

HID Global has announced a collaboration with Olea to add its biometric U.ARE.U Camera Identification System with Olea’s kiosks. It has also announced the acquisition of ZeroSSL.

Integrates face biometrics authentication with Olea Kiosks

Identity and access control provider HID Global is collaborating with Olea Kiosks to allow the HID U.ARE.U Camera Identification System with facial recognition to integrate into the Olea Hypermodular Kiosk for user authentication.

The HID U.ARE.U is an edge device that enables facial recognition through multispectral imaging. It also features advanced presentation attack detection.

HID’s facial recognition can verify identity in seconds without the need for dedicated staff to check IDs. The company says in the announcement it has received top scores from NIST for matching performance and accuracy with reduced demographic bias. The software can capture and authenticate in varying lighting and background conditions and with a subject in different poses and expressions.

Olea’s kiosks with HID facial recognition have use cases in retail, hospitality, banking, airports, and healthcare. Olea’s kiosks can also integrate other HID products such as its multispectral fingerprint scanners, ID document readers, and card printers, into its hyper-modular system.

Acquires ZeroSSL to boost PKI security

HID has also announced the acquisition of ZeroSSL, an Austria-based SSL certificate provider. The acquisition will improve HID’s ability to provide communications to and from websites and expand HID’s PKI and IoT business.

“Bringing ZeroSSL’s established expertise and strong brand into the HID portfolio reinforces our commitment to safeguarding digital transactions while expanding our suite of offerings,” says Martin Ladstaetter, HID senior VP and IAMS managing director.

SSL certificates create an encrypted connection between web server and browser. ZeroSSL issues more than 500,000 certificates to more than 2.4 million user accounts around the world. It offers an automated e-commerce platform for SSL certificates and integration services for certificate lifecycle management, minimizing cybersecurity risks caused by outages from manual SSL certificate management.

ZeroSSL’s offerings will soon be integrated into HID’s PKI and IoT business unit, strengthening HIDs authentication and encryption services.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Article Topics

acquisitions | biometrics | facial recognition | HID Global | kiosk | ZeroSSL