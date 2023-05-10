HID Global’s multispectral fingerprint scanners score perfect Level 2 PAD assessment

Multispectral fingerprint biometric scanners from HID Global have passed an independent assessment for presentation attack detection

Lumidigm V-Series scanners blocked 100 percent of attack attempts with fake fingers, utilizing multispectral imaging (MSI) to capture surface and subsurface data. Conformance to the standard requires a 99 percent success rate in detecting spoofs.

The assessment to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 PAD Level 2 standard was carried out by iBeta Quality Assurance, which then issued a confirmation letter.

Level 2 PAD assessments test the biometric technology against fakes made with resin, latex, silicon, prosthetics, and other three-dimensional artefacts. The spoof artefacts are made with materials costing up to $300, and can be created within 24 hours, to reflect realistic attack conditions. The tests include a mix of these attack instruments and live subjects.

The extra data and imaging precision of MSI biometric scanners also reduce false rejections and support faster throughput in challenging environments and with a range of skin conditions, according to the announcement.

The Lumidigm V-Series, as well as its M-Series, have previously passed ISO Level 1 PAD assessments from iBeta, each with a 100 percent success rate.

HID’s multispectral fingerprint scanners are intended for high-security implementations, such as at airports. Lumidigm V-Series devices have also been deployed by Singapore’s police.

