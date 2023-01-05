Don’t confuse multispectral imaging with consumer-grade biometrics: HID Global white paper

With small, low-cost fingerprint sensors approaching ubiquity through consumer devices such as mobile phones and laptops, HID Global has published a white paper to highlight the difference between the more familiar types of biometric technology and the multispectral imaging used in its high-end sensors.

The 8-page white paper on ‘Multispectral Imaging (MSI) Fingerprint Technology’ begins with an explanation of what the technology is and how it works.

The advantages of capturing fingerprint biometrics from the surface of the finger, as well as capillary and deep tissue information, including liveness detection, are introduced.

HID argues that in addition to higher matching accuracy and presentation attack detection, MSI fingerprinting is also highly reliable for capturing biometrics in a range of situations. This is due to the technology’s tolerance of very dry or wet fingers, and those with prints that have been damaged or worn down by labor or age.

Another contrast between HID Global’s MSI sensors and lower-cost fingerprint sensors is the inclusion of FBI-certified encryption algorithms to protect data collected and transmitted by the device. The devices also have tamper detection technology to delete on-device encryption keys in the event of a security breach.

HID recommends deploying MSI fingerprint biometrics for higher-security use cases, providing examples of ATMs in Brazil, government benefits in Argentina, and border security in a country in the Asia-Pacific region.

