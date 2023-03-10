HID unveils modular biometric verification system for airport usage

HID Global has signed a memorandum of understanding with digital ID solution provider iPassport to develop a modular biometric verification system for use across the airport journey.

The platform is designed to add various identity verification capabilities to existing infrastructure. Biometric modules supported include facial recognition camera hardware, alongside fingerprint, ID document and ticket readers.

The suite covers software development kits (SDKs) for biometric applications, ID proofing and biometric server support, as well as device management and professional biometric services.

HID managing director of biometrics and extended access technologies, Vito Fabbrizio, confirms the new system will include the company’s multispectral imaging (MSI) technology and its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered U.ARE.U Camera Identification System.

“Today, moving through an airport securely requires an ongoing and seamless identity verification system that not only enhances the passenger experience but also optimizes efficiencies for everyone. HID is excited to collaborate with iPassport to bring this new solution to market,” Fabbrizio says.

The executive clarifies that the biometric technologies deployed as part of the new system will be subject to passenger approval. Even after that, biometric data captured by the system will be only stored and used when the passenger is in transit within the airport, according to applicable data privacy laws.

From a technical standpoint, the new platform also reportedly supports presentation attack detection (PAD), bias elimination and low-light capabilities. It also works with face masks and features on-device biometric processing and endpoint security for extra protection.

HID confirms the companies will showcase the new system at the Passenger Terminal EXPO 2023 next week. Beyond aviation, the firm says its upcoming modular biometric verification system can also be deployed in other travel industry segments, including cruise ships and hospitality.

Regarding the latter, HID has recently discussed the advantages of face biometrics for retail, in-store applications.

