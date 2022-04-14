Paravision and HID Global co-developing new line of face biometric solutions

A new partnership has been formed between Paravision and HID Global to combine the former’s facial recognition and biometric liveness detection with the latter’s hardware, integration, software and services.

The partners plan to build enterprise-grade solutions under the HID brand for biometric access control to a range of applications across the retail, banking, air travel and healthcare sectors. The integrated solutions will offer high security with GDPR-compliant privacy protection, according to a promotional video posted to LinkedIn.

Paravision President and COO Benji Hutchinson told Biometric Update in an email that the company sees the partnership with HID as a major step towards expanding its global footprint in both the public and commercial sectors.

“There will be strong commercial growth as face recognition, identity, and computer vision software proliferates a number of non-traditional (outside of government sector) platforms,” Hutchinson predicts.

HID’s brings hardware to the partnership, including its patented Multispectral Imaging (MSI) technology and the U.ARE.U camera system, the HID ArcID Biometric Server, and HID DigitalPersona Biometric SDKs. ArcID Device Manager and professional services from HID are also offered to customers of the joint offerings.

“ArcID is an HID-developed software platform that includes Paravision face recognition, and an example of one of the ways in which Paravision is helping to power HID’s offerings,” Paravision CMO Joey Pritikin adds.

Paravision has appeared near the top of global rankings for NISTs test of both facial identification and verification algorithms.

New board member announced

Laura Palmer has been appointed to Paravision’s Board of Directors, meanwhile, bringing 25 years of technology sales leadership experience.

Palmer currently serves as the Global VP of Sales at NYSE-traded Unity Technologies, and leads its global go-to-market strategy for its Enterprise Digital Twin business. She has played a significant role in quadrupling revenues over the past four years, and in Unity’s 2020 IPO.

“Laura is a go-to-market expert who has spent her career scaling disruptive technology businesses internationally,” states Paravision CEO Doug Aley in the announcement. “Her background in pricing and GTM strategies combined with deep insights into the role of synthetic data in AI will be major assets as Paravision looks beyond person-centric computer vision applications.”

