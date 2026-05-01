Executive hires across NEC, ID.me, RealSense, Women in ID signal growth push

A series of senior leadership moves across the digital identity, biometrics and government technology sectors this week signal continued momentum in both public‑ and private‑sector identity initiatives. From NEC India’s new chief executive to key appointments at ID.me, Women in Identity, RealSense and Login.gov, organizations are moving to scale digital services, strengthen trust frameworks and expand operational capacity.

Login.gov appoints new director

Greg Hogan has been appointed director of Login.gov, the federal identity‑proofing and single sign‑on platform. A former CIO at the Office of Personnel Management who later worked in the White House’s National Design Studio, he joins the General Services Administration as acting assistant commissioner. He will oversee Login.gov’s expansion, user experience and cost efficiency while maintaining security and privacy standards.

The platform now supports more than 150 million users across 50 federal and state agencies. Hogan will work with federal CIO Greg Barbaccia as the Technology Transformation Services undergoes restructuring and renewed efforts to strengthen trust in federal digital services. Barbaccia said Hogan will focus on growing users “all with the vision to support Login.gov truly becoming a world-class identity platform recognized beyond the federal government.”

NEC India has a new president, CEO

NEC India has made Ichiro Kurihara its new president and CEO. The NEC veteran will oversee strategic planning, business expansion and operations in India, while aligning the subsidiary with the NEC Group’s five‑year global strategy.

His remit includes corporate governance, government engagement and growth in areas such as public safety, AI‑driven biometrics, smart cities and enterprise IT. Kurihara said India’s rapid digital transformation makes it a pivotal market for NEC’s long‑term ambitions.

Women in Identity selects new ED

Women in Identity has appointed Kay Chopard its new executive director. Chopard will also continue serving in the same role for Kantara Initiative.

“This community has long played an important role in advancing conversations around identity, inclusion, trust, and leadership across our industry, and I’m looking forward to supporting and growing that impact alongside so many passionate and talented people,” Chopard said on LinkedIn.

Woman in Identity is a nonprofit that publishes research on identity inclusion and works to build and support inclusivity through events, working groups and influencing industry standards.

ID.me appoints CMO for growth push

ID.me has appointed Gary Sun as Chief Marketing Officer to support the company’s next phase of growth. He will drive brand strategy and user adoption as ID.me expands its digital identity wallet, now used by more than 165 million people.

“At ID.me, we intend to expand and simplify digital access for millions of people while protecting privacy and ensuring a frictionless experience,” says Blake Hall, founder and CEO at ID.me. “Gary’s deep experience in consumer technology and product marketing will be critical in driving further growth.”

Nearly 90 million users are verified to federal IAL2/AAL2 standards, making ID.me the largest U.S.-based digital identity wallet. The company is employed by 22 federal agencies, all 50 U.S. states, and hundreds of healthcare and commercial partners. Sun, who has previously led marketing at Coinbase and held senior roles at Google, said he aims to build on ID.me’s momentum.

RealSense adds VP of Operations

RealSense has named Rotem Tzarum its new vice president of Operations. Tzarum brings 15 years of experience in operations, supply chain and manufacturing, most recently serving as VP of Manufacturing at Innoviz Technologies. In his new role, he will oversee RealSense’s manufacturing strategy and support the transition of the company’s products into serial production as it scales.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | ID.me | Login.gov | NEC Technologies India | RealSense | Women in Identity