FB pixel

RealSense enables face biometrics for student nutrition programs through TabletKiosk

Speedier lines can help kids get nutrients, schools collect data needed for funding
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Schools
RealSense enables face biometrics for student nutrition programs through TabletKiosk
 

Kids are not typically noted for their patience, so it’s no surprise some would rather bail on lunch than wait for someone in the lunch line to remember their PIN code.

3D camera company RealSense is aiming to tackle the problem in federal nutrition programs with student facial authentication for lunch payments. RealSense has integrated its ID Solution F455 into the TabletKiosk TKANNA point-of-sale system. It uses an active stereo depth sensor, with a specialized neural network and dedicated system-on-chip to verify facial biometrics, matching students’ facial images to their student ID numbers so that payments can be processed automatically.

According to a company case study, schools can safely train the TKANNA system using photos from the images stored in the Student Information System database, yearbooks, or other sources. “Digital face prints are converted into nonsensical strings of data, impossible to reverse into a picture, ensuring that facial images can never be copied, misused, or shared,” RealSense says.

TabletKiosk opted for the full-featured SDK that comes with RealSense ID, “enabling the company to easily integrate and provide customized solutions faster.”

“When we looked at developing something similar from scratch, we realized it would have required millions of dollars of investment and years of development,” says Martin Smekal, president of TabletKiosk. In addition to affordability, key drivers for the selection of RealSense’s biometric hardware included speed and accuracy – both which publicly-funded student nutrition programs need.

RealSense was incubated at Intel Corp but formally cut ties with that company in July, with $50 million in early-stage funding. The firm, which is based in Santa Clara, California, recently published a whitepaper on facial authentication deployments for enterprise biometric access control.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Open ID Foundation publishes papers on standardizing US mDLs as verifiable credentials

The Open ID Foundation (OIDF) has released two papers on standardizing the use of mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) as verifiable…

 

Microsoft Entra to secure authentication by detecting jailbroken and rooted devices

Microsoft Entra is introducing jailbreak and root detection capabilities into its Authenticator app, in a bid to prevent the possibility…

 

Canada’s digital trust moment: Understanding the new frontier of identity verification

By Andrew Johnston, Business Development Executive for Giesecke+Devrient Canada’s financial services landscape is under growing pressure to change how it…

 

Sri Lanka nods Personal Data Protection Act amendments

The amendments to Sri Lanka’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) mark a major step towards establishing a world-class, innovation-friendly regulatory…

 

EU lawmakers approve regulation to expand Europol’s capabilities in biometric data processing

European lawmakers have backed a proposal to give Europol a central role in coordinating the fight against smuggling networks and…

 

ADVP steps up to defend UK DIATF as new digital ID scheme threatens to ditch it

The Association of Document Verification Professionals (ADVP) has issued an open letter to the Secretary of State for the Cabinet…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events