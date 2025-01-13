RealSense spinning out from Intel with biometrics expansion plans

The RealSense 3D camera division of Intel was never completely shuttered, and the company is now spinning it off into a new startup based in Israel, with plans to expand its biometrics offerings, according to The Robot Report.

Intel announced in August, 2021 it was winding down RealSense operations, only to launch the RealSense ID F455 peripheral and F450 module in April, 2024. The D421 module followed in September.

Intel formed the RealSense division after acquiring Israeli startups Omek Interactive and Invision Biometrics in 2013 and 2011, respectively.

Now the company tells the publication it plans to make RealSense a “standalone” company within the Intel Capital Investment Portfolio (ICAP) during the first half of this year. RealSense’s product development plans and customer support will be unchanged, Intel says.

Those plans include a focus on “facial authentication solutions, autonomous mobile robotic solutions, and physical therapy metrics.” RealSense also plans to expand further into AI software and hardware for biometrics, as well as robotics.

RealSense shared insights into both its business approach and 3D vision technology in a December webinar on biometric access control held with solution partner TD Synnex.

“Our fundamental premise is that the biometric world is changing. We believe the access control market, in particular, is going through a very, very rapid shift,” Intel RealSense GM for Access Control, Computer and Vision AI Michael Nielsen said during the webinar. The shift is towards acceptance of authentication with face biometrics,

Intel VP and GM of Incubation and Disruptive Innovation Nadav Orbach will be CEO of the new startup. Under him, the company will have roughly 100 employees, mostly in Israel, reports Globes. Intel VP and GM Mark Yahiro, who founded RealSense, will be put in charge of business development, the report says.

The spinoff comes during a tumultuous period for Intel, with former CEO Pat Gelsinger stepping down in December and 15,000 layoffs announced last year.

