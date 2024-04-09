Vicon, Intel each introduce face biometrics solutions for access control

Vicon Industries is set to introduce Anavio, a cloud biometric software solution for facilities security, at ISC West 2024, April 9 to 12. This unified platform integrates several security management components, including video surveillance, access control, and intercom systems. Anavio adds a layer of biometric security provided by face authentication.

By streamlining security management, Anavio aims to eliminate the need for multiple, disconnected building security systems. Its cloud-based design also facilitates the implementation of scalable, adaptable security measures.

Vicon Industries highlights the importance of presentation attack detection (PAD) with face biometric authentication to address the challenges associated with spoofing attacks. Especially with the vulnerabilities in the system, where actors use photographs, masks, or video recordings to fool the system, Anavio’s anti-spoofing measures ensure the detection and prevention of such attempts, the company claims.

The company has developed the person of interest feature for its Anavio cloud security platform. This feature allows individuals within a facility to be tracked forensically using video surveillance and access control data. In the event of an assault, Anavio can alert security personnel to trace the movements of the involved individual.

“Unlike traditional keycards that can’t confirm the user’s identity, Anavio uses face authentication to ensure that only authorized people access your facility and that the person entering is actually the person assigned to the credential,” says Haim Shain, senior vice president of Product Management at Vicon Industries.

According to Vicon, the platform can initiate emergency response procedures, an important feature particularly in compromised environments where the speed of the response can mitigate risks. The cloud security platform can trigger customized workflows, pre-defined outputs, and lockdown plans in response to detected threats.

Anavio is supported by various hardware solutions also provided by Vicon, including AI cameras and the Unified Intercom Reader.

“We’re equally committed to our on-prem customer base, and as such, we continue to invest heavily in a solution that benefits them,” notes SVP of Sales and Marketing Bret McGowan.

“Vicon has long been known for being one of only a handful of manufacturers in the industry to provide a complete, end-to-end security offering,” McGowan adds.

Intel revives RealSense biometric product line

Intel has unveiled RealSense ID, a face biometrics technology combining hardware and software. The facial authentication solution uses an active stereo-depth sensor and specialized neural network to authenticate the user on-device, the company says.

RealSense ID is implemented on the Intel RealSense ID F455 Peripheral or F450 Module through an SDK for integration into access control kiosks, ATMs, time and attendance scanners and points-of-sale. It features a false acceptance rate (FAR) of one in a million, and PAD that can catch more than 99.9 percent of spoof attempts, according to the announcement.

RealSense ID will be showcased at ISC West 2024, and in a webinar on May 1.

Although Intel announced in 2021 that the RealSense division would be discontinued, the launch of RealSense ID appears to signal a rebirth, or at least a further stay of execution.

Article Topics

Anavio | biometrics | face biometrics | facial authentication | Intel RealSense ID | ISC West | Vicon