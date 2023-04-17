StoneLock launches software for compliant biometric access control

StoneLock has launched a portfolio of biometric software to reduce risk for businesses with secure, identity and access management, according to a company announcement.

The new IdentityCare biometric credentialling solution leverages StoneLock’s portfolio of intellectual property, the company says, which consists of more than a dozen patents granted around touchless biometrics and access control.

IdentityCare is based on the FIDO2 standard and designed to reduce compliance risk. The target market for IdentityCare biometrics is businesses using legacy trust-based access control connected to IAM systems.

“StoneLock offers a revolutionary solution to advance risk mitigation and secure identity and access management, while allowing enterprises to leverage up to 95 percent of existing infrastructure,” says Colleen Dunlap, CEO of StoneLock. “Our biometric platform provides scalability, versatility, and speed, enabling this next-generation technology to bring confidence to securing enterprise in a touchless and compliance-demanding environment.”

Dunlap emphasized the importance of StoneLock’s investment in privacy-centric access control, and the company’s track record for user experience and compliance.

StoneLock’s facial recognition also integrates with enterprise access control solutions from global partners like Johnson Controls.

Article Topics

face biometrics | facial authentication | FIDO2 | identity access management (IAM) | Stonelock