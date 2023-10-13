Innovatrics and Nedap partner to create keyless lockers using face biometrics

Innovatrics and Nedap, a specialist in physical access control and management, have combined their expertise to add face biometrics technology to the AEOS Locker Management system.

AEOS Locker Management, enhanced with facial recognition technology, eliminates the need for keys, fobs, or PINs.

According to Grzegorz Kosik, regional partner manager at Nedap, “This integration is set to redefine the standards of security and convenience in locker management, not to mention the extra flexibility to choose or combine accepted credentials.”

This collaboration signifies a growing trend for businesses and institutions to balance secure access control with streamlined user experiences through biometrics.

Innovatrics announced a collaboration with Hailo late last year to bring face biometrics to edge devices for security monitoring and access control.

Nedap’s physical access control systems have previously integrated biometrics from several developers, including Oosto (AnyVision), Xperix (Suprema) and Thales.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | facial recognition | Innovatrics | user experience