Innovatrics and Hailo collaborate on edge facial recognition for security, access control

Innovatrics is partnering with Hailo to develop facial recognition solutions with high energy efficiency and easy deployment for public security and access control.

The partners will work together to develop on-edge or on-chip processing for accurate real-time facial recognition and computer vision. The combined product is intended to simplify deployment

SmartFace Embedded from Innovatrics is being configured to fully support Hailo-8 chips for biometric performance the companies say is equivalent to a GPU within a regular server. SmartFace Embedded supports up to 6 video streams in parallel, depending on the application and camera resolution.

“Working with Innovatrics was a great experience for us,” says Mark Grobman, ML CTO of Hailo. “Their machine learning excellence, combined with their high-level of business expertise, enabled us to achieve a very fast time to market with this affordable and scalable solution. We were able to demonstrate linear scalability of the solution to several dozens of streams processed in parallel using the state-of-the-art technology of Innovatrics.”

The companies say that Axiomtek RSC101 AI boxes with Hailo-8 chips embedded can operate two to three facial recognition access control turnstiles or speed gates with two cameras each. This kind of solution is recommended for stadiums, ski resorts and office buildings in the announcement.

“These AI boxes can also make existing legacy security cameras to become smart and run biometric operations directly on the network edge without having to replace them for new smart cameras,” adds Innovatrics Business Development and Product Marketing Lead Robert Izak.

Innovatrics launched a cloud API for the selfie biometrics and liveness detection of its Digital Onboarding Toolkit just days ago.

Both Innovatrics and Hailo will attend CES, January 5 to 8, 2023, in Las Vegas.

access control | biometrics | biometrics at the edge | edge AI | edge computing | facial recognition | Hailo | Innovatrics | video surveillance