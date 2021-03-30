Suprema brings face biometrics devices to access control with Nedap integration update

Suprema has integrated its latest face biometrics devices with Nedap’s AEOS access control system to make them available for workforce management by organizations around the world.

The facial recognition integration was performed by Suprema using Nedap’s Bio-API, which was developed to support combined solutions with AEOS and biometrics.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up the security and building management industry, resulting in a surge of interest in contactless access control. Thanks to the flexibility of our open platform, we have been able to quickly adapt to these changing customer requests. We have a great partner in Suprema who stands at the forefront of biometric innovation,” says Ruben Brinkman, alliance manager at Nedap.

The integration takes a single platform approach, so operators can manage all functions from a unified interface, managing biometric identities and enrollment within AEOS. Biometric profiles are stored within the BioStar 2 security platform and constantly synchronized with AEOS through encrypted SSL certificates.

“The addition of Suprema’s face recognition devices with Nedap AEOS will allow customers to take advantage of a wider variety of Suprema’s biometric solutions. Suprema and Nedap will continue to strengthen our collaboration to bring new innovative solutions to quickly adapt to market needs, such as the recent demand for contactless security solutions,” comments Suprema Inc. CEO Hanchul Kim.

The companies are also committed to maintaining the integration, ensuring future backwards compatibility, and adding new functionalities to the combined solution, according to the announcement.

Suprema and Nedap originally partnered on an integration of fingerprint biometrics with AEOS in 2019.

