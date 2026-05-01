Checkr launches sharable profiles, integrates Socure into Checkr Trust

Biometric background check provider Checkr has launched Checkr Profiles for verified credentials. According to a release, the product allows individuals to create a shareable profile, replacing self-reported claims with credentials backed by Checkr’s biometric identity verification technology, which is supported by Socure.

“A caregiver can share their profile with a family before introductions are even made,” says the firm. “A freelancer can signal credibility to new clients on their website. Checkr Profiles integrates directly into job boards and marketplaces, adding a Checkr Verified badge that gives platforms a visible layer of trust at scale.”

The product aims to be a safeguard against AI-generated resumes, synthetic identities, and document fraud.

“Trust between people has always mattered, but proving who you are has never kept pace with how we live and work,” says Daniel Yanisse, CEO of Checkr. “AI is making that gap wider and more consequential, whether you’re a platform onboarding thousands of workers or a parent hiring a caregiver for your child. Checkr Profiles is our answer to that: verified identity and credentials that belong to individuals, and confidence that travels with them wherever they go.”

Checkr’s full product line, Checkr Workforce, Truework, Checkr Trust, Checkr Personal and now Checkr Profiles, are backed by its Checkr AI and its People Data Graph.

Checkr and Socure have also announced a new strategic partnership and integration. A release from Socure says it will integrate Checkr Trust’s criminal background check capabilities into its RiskOS orchestration platform, enabling organizations to detect potential risks of criminal or sexual offenses during onboarding and beyond with access to Checkr Trust’s extensive criminal data network. On the flip side, Checkr Trust will incorporate Socure’s identity verification, biometrics, and document verification technology across its identity verification workflows.

“Checkr Trust chose Socure to power identity verification for their marketplace customers, and we’re embedding their criminal intelligence directly into RiskOS,” says Johnny Ayers, CEO of Socure. “That’s what real partnership looks like in identity and AI trust infrastructure: both sides get stronger enabling us to better serve our respective partners.”

Article Topics

background checks | biometrics | Checkr | digital identity | document verification | identity verification | Socure