FB pixel

T-Shirts have become a facial recognition threat, a new study shows how to stop it

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
T-Shirts have become a facial recognition threat, a new study shows how to stop it
 

Discsussions of biometric presentation attacks typically center around financial fraud attempts, but the increasing use of facial recognition in public has spurred researchers to develop clever ways to dupe the technology to evade security or surveillance. One of the methods that has proven successful in controlled experiments is adversarial images presented on T-shirts. The latest development in this field replaces adversarial images and patterns with face presentation attacks: A  T-shirt with a printed human face is presented to the camera, tricking the facial recognition system into believing it is seeing a real three-dimensional face.

A new paper from a group of researchers at the Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences in Germany shows a way to prevent these cheap and effective presentation attacks.

The researchers tested three widely-used, open-source face detection algorithms, RetinaFace, MTCNN, and dlib, against the T-shirt Face Presentation Attack (TFPA) database. The database contains over 1,600 images taken from 100 different T-shirts, each printed with a facial image.

Eight people were recruited to wear T-shirts with printed faces in different poses, while their images were captured with a RealSense D435, a sophisticated camera capable of capturing depth information for 3D images.

In almost all cases, face detection algorithms picked up the face on the T-shirt. The average estimated detection rate of the three algorithms surpassed 99 percent for all eight poses, the results show. The study also showed that if the attacker hid their face, either by covering it with hands, wearing a face mask, or tilting their head, a face biometrics system would likely return a match with the T-shirt – meaning the attack would succeed.

The success of this presentation attack is worrisome, as T-shirts are easy to make compared to other presentation attack instruments, such as 3D silicone masks. T-shirts can also be hidden under a jacket, meaning they are easier to use in supervised conditions compared to something conspicuous like a paper mask. T-shirt attacks have already been identified by border authorities as a potential risk.

To solve this, the researchers extended the TFPA database with 152 bona fide presentations and proposed a new detection method. The proposed algorithm can be easily combined with traditional presentation attack detection algorithms, according to the research.

“[The] state-of-the-art face and person detectors are combined to analyze the spatial positions of detected faces and persons based on which T-shirt attacks can be reliably detected,” the study explains. “The results show perfect detection performance on the used database.”

The study was published on Arxiv and funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program and the German government.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Malaysia’s MyDigital ID adds 29 partners as adoption grows

Twenty-nine organizations have joined MyDigital ID, the Malaysian government’s decentralized digital ID system, in what a report calls “a significant…

 

authID looks to raise $4M in private placement as challenging transition continues

authID is looking to raise $4 million less expenses in bridge loan financing for “working capital and general corporate purposes.”…

 

Checkr launches sharable profiles, integrates Socure into Checkr Trust

Biometric background check provider Checkr has launched Checkr Profiles for verified credentials. According to a release, the product allows individuals…

 

Germany launches program to bring open source maintainers into standards bodies

Tech experts who lead open source digital infrastructure projects rarely get to participate in developing technical standards, even though three-quarters…

 

Aware’s Q1 2026 reflects transition to biometric orchestration platform focus

Aware reports $3.4 million in revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, down slightly from $3.6 million in the…

 

Austria adds digital student id to eAusweise wallet with Youniqx Identity

Austria has rolled out a digital student identification card with the help of its technology partner Youniqx Identity, which has…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events