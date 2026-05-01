Indonesian startup launches multimodal biometric KYC, authentication platform

Indonesia-based identity verification and biometrics provider Beeza has launched a multimodal biometric authentication platform with proprietary biometric liveness detection for enterprise security and identity management.

The startup says its new platform supports adaptive authentication with a fusion of face, fingerprint, iris and voice biometrics, and claims leading accuracy and fraud prevention results.

The platform also includes face image quality assessment for reduced false rejection rates, government database integration for real-time verification and compliance, and a choice of cloud-based or on-premise deployment for control over sensitive biometric data and data sovereignty considerations.

A company spokesperson says in the announcement that Beeza’s platform uses AI to combine biometric modalities to set a new standard in security and usability.

Fintechs, banks, insurance companies multifinance firms, e-commerce vendors and digital asset trading platforms have deployed Beeza’s biometric platform for KYC checks, transaction authentication and access control already, according to the announcement.

Beeza’s website shows that its KYC software includes verification of family information, employment, phone numbers, location and property ownership.

Indonesia has been steadily increasing KYC requirements, such as for biometric SIM registration, and biometric identity verification could soon become necessary for new use cases like access to social media.

Article Topics

adaptive authentication | Beeza | biometric authentication | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | Indonesia | multimodal biometrics