Anonybit announces passwordless authentication partnerships with Hypr and FPC

| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Anonybit has announced two new partnerships designed to develop and spread its decentralized biometric authentication infrastructure.

As part of its first deal, the company plans to offer passwordless authentication for employees by combining its decentralized biometric technology with Hypr’s identity assurance platform. Anonybit’s second partnership is with biometric authentication provider FPC: The duo plans to bring their passwordless authentication product to the Microsoft Entra Marketplace.

Introducing Hypr’s orchestration solves passkey recovery limitations by removing device dependency, according to Anonybit. This strengthens defenses against credential theft, account takeover, and deepfake fraud while eliminating risks related to centralized biometric storage and ensuring strong authentication is tied to an individual’s unique identity, the two companies say in a release.

“Enterprises need a solution that confirms who a person is, not just what credential they possess, all while giving them complete control over the identity lifecycle,” says Bojan Simic, Hypr’s CEO and co-founder.

This collaboration addresses three critical vulnerabilities in enterprise identity: It prevents account recovery fraud by using biometric-based authentication, ensures privacy and control, and prevents credential sharing – access is granted only when the individual matches the registered account holder.

Anonybit and FPC, on the other hand, have developed a third-party biometric solution that complements FIDO passkeys by extending assurance beyond the device, the duo says. It binds authentication to an individual across platforms and workflows.

The combination solves issues for enterprises that have users who need to authenticate on shared systems, switch devices, or recover access outside the local environment. The ready-to-use solution can be deployed in as little as ten minutes.

“Too many point solutions increase costs while account takeover risks persist,” says Adam Philpott, CEO of FPC. “Our partnership with Anonybit changes the game by addressing both usability and privacy.”

At the beginning of the year, Anonybit secured a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), covering a decentralized biometric system for privacy-preserving authentication aimed at enterprise use cases.

Article Topics

