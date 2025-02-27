Keyless launches web SDK allowing multi-channel biometric authentication

Keyless has launched multi-channel biometric authentication via web browser.

The Web SDK capability means authentication technology can be extended across both mobile and desktop web browsers. It ensures seamless cross-channel authentication across apps, browsers and devices, according to the biometric authentication company.

Fabian Eberle, co-founder and COO at Keyless, called the Web SDK launch a major step forward. “Users are increasingly demanding flexibility in authentication, but organizations cannot afford to compromise on security,” he said.

Enrollment and authentication can be completed within a single browser session, removing the need for a second device. Users can choose different channels, such as enrolling in-app and authenticating via browser or vice versa.

“We’re delighted to extend Keyless’ proven in-app security and privacy capabilities to mobile and desktop browser experiences as well,” Eberle added.

Furthermore, Keyless says the web browser capability provides an added layer of security to existing authentication. This can prevent phishing, for example, by keeping payments within the same browser session. The Keyless Web SDK also complements passkeys so that only the person enrolled is able to access their account.

The Keyless Web SDK is also integrated with OpenID Connect so organizations can authenticate customers and employees through their existing Single Sign-On page, which eliminates the need for passwords, push notifications and SMS OTPs.

Keyless is in the process of expanding in North America, after raising $2 million in a funding round, while it has debuted on NIST biometric face verification evaluation.

