Keyless IDV Bridge feature launched for identity verification and authentication

Keyless has launched a new feature that automatically enrolls users into its system during their identity verification (IDV) process through automated backend procedures. According to the company, the Keyless IDV Bridge eliminates the need for separate enrollment procedures.

Traditionally, the process of identity verification involves a one-time step where users confirm their identity by providing a selfie and uploading an ID. This is followed by the need to use biometric data to authenticate themselves for various activities, such as logging in, making transactions, and recovering accounts. Historically, these steps required separate enrollments.

The introduction of the Keyless IDV Bridge lets providers include biometric authentication into their existing systems. Companies working with multiple identity verification providers can use the IDV Bridge to integrate with various systems in one deployment.

Paolo Gasti, CTO and co-founder of Keyless, highlights the impact of this new feature, stating, “The Keyless IDV Bridge marks a significant achievement in the identity management space. It enables companies to enhance their security frameworks at no cost to user experience while allowing identity verification providers to broaden their service offerings – benefiting everyone involved.”

The Keyless IDV Bridge lets users adopt biometric technology, with the aim of improving security by integrating identity verification with passwordless authentication. It also minimizes the storage of personally identifiable information.

To help organizations incorporate biometric authentication into their multi-factor authentication (MFA) strategies, Keyless recently announced a partnership with Microsoft to integrate its Zero-Knowledge biometrics technology with Microsoft Entra ID.

Through this partnership, organizations using Entra ID will be able to add biometric authentication for logging in and performing additional security checks, all without the need to store biometric data.

In the latest link index for customer authentication by Liminal, Keyless has been acknowledged as a leader in the field of privacy-focused biometric authentication.

Keyless is noted for its biometric MFA system, which spans identity verification, login processes, step-up authentication, PSD2 SCA (transaction signing), and account recovery.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | identity management | identity verification | Keyless | Liminal