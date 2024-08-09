Microsoft partners expand Entra ID with biometrics, FIDO2, MFA

Microsoft’s Entra ID has become a focal point for several strategic partnerships aimed at bolstering enterprise security through authentication methods. Versasec and Microsoft have deepened their collaboration to enhance FIDO2 passkey adoption, providing enterprises with robust, phishing-resistant authentication tools. Meanwhile, Keyless has integrated its Zero-Knowledge biometric technology with Entra ID, offering organizations a privacy-focused alternative for multi-factor authentication. 1Password has also expanded its Entra integration, driving enterprise adoption with its Extended Access Management tool, while Yubico supports Microsoft’s push for phishing-resistant security by integrating YubiKeys with the newly introduced Entra ID FIDO2 provisioning APIs.

Together, these partnerships underscore Microsoft’s commitment to strengthening enterprise security through scalable authentication offerings.

Versasec supports passkeys in Entra for enterprise security

Versasec and Microsoft have strengthened their ongoing collaboration with the release of a new offering designed to help enterprises implement FIDO2 device-bound passkeys, known for their resistance to phishing. This integration also provides lifecycle management, centralized control, and auditability, offering organizations a method for securing their digital environments.

The latest version of Versasec’s vSEC (6.11.2) now supports FIDO2 security keys within Microsoft’s Entra ID, and aims to help enterprises manage and enroll hardware-bound passkeys through various methods, including batch processing, automation, and self-service options.

Natee Pretikul, principal product management lead at Microsoft security, highlights the significance of this development, stating: “Now that Entra ID supports our technology partners, including Versasec, in provisioning FIDO2 security keys via API, we can assist enterprise customers in rolling out one of the most phishing-resistant MFA methods on a wide scale, thus protecting their environments faster and more effectively.”

Keyless and Microsoft Entra ID collaborate

Keyless has partnered with Microsoft to integrate its Zero-Knowledge biometrics technology with Microsoft Entra ID, in a bid to enable organizations to adopt biometric authentication as part of their multi-factor authentication (MFA) strategies.

Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced the public preview of external authentication methods (EAM) for Entra ID, a feature designed to offer a more flexible and secure alternative to the traditional custom controls used in the platform. Keyless is one of the first companies to integrate with this new framework, bringing its privacy-focused biometric technology to Entra ID users.

The collaboration allows organizations using Entra ID to incorporate biometric authentication for login and additional security checks, without the need to store biometric data. This integration is aimed at enhancing security while preserving user privacy.

Natee Pretikul, principal product management lead at Microsoft Security, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating that it reflects both companies’ commitment to security and user experience.

Keyless is already a partner in Microsoft’s ecosystem, working with Azure B2C and Active Directory on-premise through ADFS.

1Password integrates Entra

1Password has deepened its partnership with Microsoft by integrating its Extended Access Management tool with Microsoft Entra. This integration allows for real-time monitoring of device health, ensuring that devices meet compliance standards before being granted access to company resources. The integration also extends to Microsoft Sentinel, in a bid to enable customers to track access and activity within 1Password’s security framework.

Since its introduction in May 2024, 1Password’s Extended Access Management has seen a sharp rise in customer interest.

“We are witnessing massive demand for 1Password Extended Access Management as businesses look to secure their modern workforce,” says Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password.

“We accelerated our product roadmap in response and are thrilled to share our new integrations with Microsoft Entra and Google Workspace, which will provide significant benefits for our customers, as well as propel our enterprise growth.”

Now generally available for Microsoft Entra and in beta for Google Workspace, the tool tries to bridge gaps in identity and access management (IAM) and mobile device management (MDM) by including unmanaged apps and devices in its security scope.

Yubico and Microsoft collaborate on phishing-resistant security

Like Versasec, Yubico has also expanded its long-standing collaboration with Microsoft to enhance the security of businesses worldwide, particularly focusing on phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA). The partnership comes as Microsoft recently mandated that all Azure users implement MFA, a step aimed at strengthening the security of end users and reducing the risk of phishing attacks.

The company emphasizes the importance of implementing phishing-resistant MFA solutions, such as YubiKeys, to protect all users and applications across an organization’s infrastructure.

As part of this ongoing effort to bolster phishing resistance, Microsoft introduced the Entra ID FIDO2 provisioning APIs. These new APIs allow organizations to develop or use alternative methods for administrator-led provisioning of hardware security keys, including YubiKeys. The new APIs now enable organizations, particularly those with diverse and global operations, to onboard users or recover accounts without resorting to insecure authentication methods. Yubico played a role in supporting the development of these APIs.

Article Topics

