DNA Partners acquires SIC Biometrics to strengthen market position

After 25 years in operation, SIC Biometrics has been acquired by DNA Partners with the goal of accelerating the development of biometric systems and strengthening its market position. Eric Talbot, the company’s founder and CEO, will continue to lead the company while overseeing the transition for the next three years.

SIC Biometrics provides biometric systems to various law enforcement and security agencies, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Postal Service, border agents, and police forces. The company secured a five-year, firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreement from the U.S. Marshals Service valued at approximately $1 million for its line of Wi-Fi mobile fingerprint readers.

“This partnership represents an opportunity to apply our expertise and enable this promising Quebec-based company to reach its full potential on the international stage,” says Jean-Marc Bougie, managing partner at DNA Partners.

SIC Biometrics provides a range of multimodal identity verification methods such as fingerprint, facial recognition, and iris scanning. The company has developed the IdentiFi series, a mobile device with biometric capabilities including live-scan fingerprint capture, roll capture, a contact card, and contactless card reading, as well as e-Passport reading.

“We look forward to collaborating with them to continue developing cutting-edge mobile biometric solutions and serving our clients with distinction,” says Eric Talbot, chief executive officer of SIC Biometrics.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

