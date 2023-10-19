Vietnamese voice biometrics startup Namitech secures $2M funding

Vietnamese voice biometrics and natural language processing developer Namitech has secured a US$2 million pre-Series A funding round.

The round was led by Thien Viet Securities (TVS), a Vietnamese brokerage house known for backing local e-wallet unicorn MoMo and fintech service Finhay.

The Ho Chi Minh-based company, also known as Nami Technology, offers a biometric voice authentication product called VoiceDNA as well as voice analyzing and customer service audio solutions.

The company claims on its website that VoiceDNA is more than twice as fast as Nuance’s biometrics for both enrollment and identity verification. The software can be implemented for text-dependent and text-independent verifications, and includes presentation attack detection. Namitech claims VoiceDNA is 95 percent accurate.

Namitech was first incubated by FPT Corporation, one of Vietnam’s largest IT conglomerates and the country’s most valuable technology firm. FPT executives spun out the business in 2022, Deal Street Asia reports.

In April, the startup signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with edtech platform FUNiX Online Education to apply ChatGPT and other AI solutions in online education. FUNiX is a member of the FPT Corporation.

